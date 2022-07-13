Track Your Fitness With the Vivoactive 4S Watch, 43% Off on Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone wants to get in shape, especially with swimsuit season here. If you’re not quite happy with how out of breath you get climbing stairs, there are plenty of fitness watches out there to help. And one of the best brands, Garmin, has plenty of its offerings on sale for Prime Day. Most impressively, the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is discounted 43%. You’ll want to act quickly because this sale ends when Prime Day ends.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why This Garmin Vivoactive 4S Is a Great Deal

Originally $329.99, but now $188.00

43% off its regular price

Instant savings of $142

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Garmin Vivoactive 4S

The Garmin line of smartwatches always packs a ton of functionality into a small package, and the Vivoactive 4S is no exception. The best part about this deal is exactly how much is offered for just $188 — significantly less cost than competing smartwatches that easily go north of $300 on average.

The Vivoactive 4S tracks not only your energy levels but also other vital metrics like respiration, stress, sleep, hydration, Pulse Ox and even one’s menstrual cycle. You can download music from Spotify, Amazon Music and others — plus you can connect your favorite pair of wireless earbuds or headphones, so you can ditch your phone entirely during workouts. It’s also compatible with Android and iOS devices, since it pairs with the Garmin app to download and sync your health data.

There are over 20 preloaded GPS and fitness tracking apps, and you can even receive animated depictions of workouts right on the face of the watch so that you can follow along. You’ll get up to seven days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 5 hours with GPS and music enabled. That’s important to note because most smartwatches frequently require nightly charges. With this, you’ll be set for many days without having to worry.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is one of the Deals of the Day during Prime Day, so don’t let this one pass you by. It’s a great smartwatch, especially if you’re very fitness-oriented.

