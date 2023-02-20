These Awesome Smart TVs Are Up To 37% Off This Presidents’ Day

There are three smart TVs on sale today at up to 37% off, which is a massive saving on any given day, but especially on Presidents Day. These three TVs make for a good upgrade to a lot of older television sets, or just as secondary sets if there’s enough room or need for them.

While these TVs aren’t quite good enough to make it into our list of the best TVs, they’re still very solid options with more than enough features for most people. That’s especially true if they’re going to someone who’s not upgraded their TV in the last five years.

One of the best features about all of these is that they often negate the need for something like the Amazon Fire TV Cube, because they already have Fire TV built into them. Here are the three TVs in all their glory.

$269.99 $429.99 37% off With a 37% saving this smart TV is a steal. It features built-in Fire TV for incredibly easy access to streaming services, has 4K visuals, and has very good audio quality as well. This is the most expensive, but also the best of the bunch, and it has the largest percentage saving.

$179.99 $269.99 33% off The Insignia 42-Inch TV here is the cheapest of the bunch, and while it does lose 4K visuals as a result, it still features 1080p HD picture quality. It also still supports a wide range of streaming services, and works with Apple AirPlay too.