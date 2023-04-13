This Awesome Solar-Powered Portable Charger Is 63% Off Today And Perfect For Spring Adventures

This powerful portable charger is on sale today with a massive 63% off. It normally sells for $79.99, but thanks to the discount is only $29.99, which makes it a very good deal. A portable charger is only as good as its capacity and its features though, and this one happens to have plenty of both, which makes it one of the best portable chargers at this price point.

This portable charger has a huge 42,800 mAh capacity, which allows it to charge a mobile phone a few times over, or just grant a bit more life to something more energy-hungry. What’s really cool though, is that this charger isn’t just powered by standard charging methods, but has the ability to recharge with solar energy, which makes it especially great for those who want to spend a bit more time outdoors now that the weather is getting a little nicer.

Along with that, it can charge two devices at once, supports QC3.0 fast-charging, and even has a built-in flashlight, making it useful during the day and at night. With that many features it rivals many of the best solar phone chargers, and does a good impression of the best iPhone chargers for when out and about, because nobody can take a power outlet with them, but this is pretty close.