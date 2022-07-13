During Prime Day You Can Buy This Premium Sony OLED TV for Under $1,000 — Sale Ends Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day ends tonight, and one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen yet just went online. For a little while longer, you can buy a premium Sony Bravia OLED TV for under $1,000. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup, then you’ll want to take advantage of this Sony OLED TV deal while you can.

The best Prime Day TV deals have a tendency to sell out, so if the gorgeous Sony A80J Bravia XR 4K OLED TV catches your eye, don’t wait too long to hit that “Add To Cart” button.

For Prime Day, the 55, 65 and 77-inch versions of this OLED TV are on sale, and savings on the 75-inch model max out at $1,100. However, if you prefer the slightly more manageable 55-inch model, then this is your chance to score a new OLED TV for under $1,000. Discounted to just $998 for Prime Day, we recently named this the best Prime Day OLED TV deal of the year.

We’ve got all the details on this deal below, so keep reading and get ready to save up to $1,100 on the TV of your dreams.

What We Love About the Sony A80J Bravia XR 4K OLED TV

If you want superior picture quality, Sony’s A80J is one of the best TVs you can buy in 2022. The OLED TV delivers darker blacks and more vibrant colors by utilizing technology that’s designed to mimic the human eye, allowing for more accurate reproduction.

True, it’s not the flagship OLED TV in Sony’s lineup, but the Sony Bravia XR A80J still has a mesmerizing OLED display with killer contrast, wide viewing angles, and vibrant colors that put most TVs to shame. This smart TV is also powered by Google TV, one of the top smart TV interfaces. As a result, this 4K TV gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming services and voice control by Google Assistant.

The picture isn’t the only thing to love about this TV. Sony’s A80J also delivers superior audio quality, a factor that’s often lacking in many of the top-of-the-line TVs. The TV boasts Dolby Atmos, but one of the more unique features is Acoustic Surface Audio+, which is designed to produce sound that comes from the center of the TV, providing a more natural-sounding audio experience that lines up with the picture perfectly.

Of course, Sony’s A80J is also built for the way people watch TV now. You can use Apple Airplay, pair this TV with an Alexa-enabled device or control your TV using the built-in Google Assistant. And since it’s Sony, the makers of the PlayStation, it’s unsurprisingly great for gaming, too. Sony’s BRAVIA XR TVs feature 4K/120fps and a low input lag, in addition to features specific to the PS5.

In short, it’s hard to beat Sony’s A80J when it comes to picture, sound, connectivity and gaming features. And right now, it’s hard to beat it on price. But as with all Prime day deals, this one won’t last much longer.

