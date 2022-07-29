Here’s Your Chance to Snag a Guarantee on the PlayStation 5 ‘Horizon: Forbidden West’ Bundle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

PlayStation 5 consoles are still hard to come by, and for a good reason: They’re insanely fun, especially with the introduction of the PlayStation Plus Premium tier and its Game Pass-style lineup. PS5s sell out as soon as they become available. Amazon is still offering its invitation to Prime subscribers for a chance to buy a PS5, but it’s not a guarantee.

If you need more assurance, consider what Sony’s offering. PlayStation Direct has a PlayStation 5 Console Bundle with Horizon: Forbidden West available for $549.99. It’s seriously one of the best places to buy a PS5 if you have the dough.

What Makes This PS5 Bundle a Great Deal

Instant savings of $20

You’re guaranteed a PS5

Limited quantities per household increase your chances of getting a PS5

What We Love About This PS5 Bundle

PlayStation Direct is one of the best ways to get your hands on a PlayStation 5. The service limits sales to one per customer, which helps reduce the influence of scalpers, and you have to sign in to buy. It slows the process and makes it easier for fans to get their hands on a console.

What’s more, this bundle includes Horizon: Forbidden West, arguably a title that could snatch “Game of the Year” from quite a few outlets. It’s also an additional $70 value that buyers get for only $50.

If you pair your new PlayStation 5 with the PlayStation Plus service, you get access to many games in the library; it’s a lot like Game Pass, but with PlayStation classics like the entire Ratchet and Clank lineup, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima and more.

All you need is a PlayStation Network account to sign into PlayStation Direct and buy this bundle, but act fast — even with limited availability, these will still sell out fast. Know that two shipping options are available: $12.99 for standard delivery that will take four business days and $19.99 for express delivery that shortens it to two to three business days.

Courtesy of Sony

