This SPY-Approved Wireless Charger Is Under $11 Today, So Grab It Quick

This fantastic wireless charger is good at $19.99, but thanks to a 44% reduction and a 5% clip coupon, it is on sale today for $10.63, which is a steal. It has a lot of the same features as the best wireless chargers, and thanks to multiple charging modes, can rival the speeds of the fastest wireless chargers too, so there’s no reason not to get it.

The Yootech Wireless Charger is capable of 5W, 7.5W, and 10W charging, which means it’s compatible with all manner of devices and can fast charge the likes of Samsung phones and iPhones. The 3.3-foot cable it comes with is long enough to allow it to be connected to most outlets, and also makes it especially great on nightstands and bedside tables, and the charger also turns its own lights off quickly, making it great for overnight charging.

On top of all of that, it also has an array of safety features to protect both the charger and whatever it’s charging. This charger has short circuit prevention, surge protection, and temperature control to avoid overheating. It’s also made from fire-resistant materials to everything around it safe as well. It’s a truly excellent charger, and at this price, Amazon is practically begging everyone to buy it.