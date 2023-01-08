Samsung Brings the OLED Love To Its New Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitors For CES 2023

CES is a remarkable showcase for many the consumer tech vendor, and Samsung has always maintained an excitingly prolific presence at the annual Vegas event. And in no change from typical form, the company’s 2023 booth delivered one innovation after the other, especially when it comes to computer monitors that are tailor-made for gamers and streaming devotees.

Later this year, Samsung fans can expect the arrival of five brand new monitors: the Odyssey Neo G9, Odyssey G95SC, Odyssey G8 OLED, Smart Monitor M80C, and ViewFinity 5K. Backed by some jaw-dropping backlighting, self-emissive OLED displays, and amazing resolutions, these are some of the best monitors Samsung has made to date, and we can’t wait for them to officially hit shelves.

What We Love About the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Not one to rest when it comes to magnificent new tech, Samsung’s all-new Odyssey Neo G9 bears the unique laurel of being the world’s very first Dual UHD Mini-LED monitor. On top of its 7620 x 2160 resolution, the Neo G9 is optimized from the ground-up to deliver everything a hardcore gamer could ever want, including a 240Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time, a Matte Display for glare reduction, and Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Mini LED picture processing for some of the greatest colors and contrast ever produced by a gaming display.

Standout features:

Dual UHD Mini-LED technology

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR1000

First gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1

$1799.99 $2299.99 22% off

What We Love About the Samsung Odyssey G95SC and Samsung Odyssey G8

Both the Odyssey G95SC and Odyssey G8 are Samsung’s first curved OLED gaming monitors, and much like the brand’s 2022 foray into QD-OLED TV tech, these 2023 screens are engineered to deliver a bright and colorful picture with near-perfect black levels. This is thanks in part to Samsung’s onboard Neo Quantum Processor, but also because of the company’s OLED screens, which ditches LED lighting in favor of self-emissive pixels.

The Odyssey G95SC is 49 inches, and will be the world’s first 32:9 aspect ratio gaming display, with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz.

Standout features:

World’s first 32:9 aspect ratio gaming display (also on the Odyssey G8)

36mm premium metal casing (also on the Odyssey G8)

0.1 millisecond response time (also on the Odyssey G8)

Courtesy of Samsung

The Odyssey G8 is 34 inches, built for a 21:9 aspect ratio, and maxes out at 175Hz.

Standout features:

Includes Mini Display Port, HDMI, and USB-C (also on the G95SC)

HDR True Black 400 for improved black levels (also on the G95SC)

First gaming monitor with DisplayPort 2.1 (also on the G95SC)

Both models also utilize Samsung’s sleek 3.6 millimeter metal casing, adaptive sync and AMD FreeSync for tear-free gameplay, along with Samsung’s impressive Gaming Hub, which connects players to popular titles from Xbox, GeForce NOW, and Google Stadia.

What We Love About the Samsung Smart Monitor

If you’re all about apps and streaming, the new Samsung Smart Monitor M80C should bode well for you and yours. Arriving in four color options (Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green), rocking 4K resolution, and a 16:9 aspect ratio, the M80C will be equipped with a near-bezel-less 32-inch display, a set of built-in speakers, as well as Samsung’s detachable SlimFit Camera.

The M80C is optimized for video streaming, cloud gaming, and Microsoft 365 applets, all of which are powered by Samsung’s Smart TV platform. There’s also a new feature called My Contents that adds personalized widgets like photos and daily schedules to the M80C’s ambient screen, as well as a new SmartThings Hub for controlling your home’s many smart devices.

Standout features:

4K resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio

11.3mm design

My Contents feature is tethered to Bluetooth for added security

What We Love About the ViewFinity S9

Photographers, graphic designers, and content hosts the world-over all need a powerful and detailed monitor to do their best work with, and Samsung’s ViewFinity S9 is shaping up to be one of the most picture-perfect professional monitors for 2023.

The S9 will be Samsung’s very first 5K monitor, with a screen size of 27 inches to house all those pixels. From a color gamut perspective, the S9 is slated to capture up to 99% of the DCl-P3 color space, allowing for creatives to work with the utmost accuracy for projects of all kinds. That’s on top of other useful features like Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform, as well as a detachable 4K camera.

Standout features: