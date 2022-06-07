This “Magical” Star Projector Is a Number 1 Best-Seller and Only $30 Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We love our smart lights, but sometimes it can be costly trying to find the perfect set for mood lighting. If you want something simple, affordable and dazzling to the eyes, then you’ll want to check out the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 Star Projector. What really sets it apart is how it can emulate the look of galaxies, nebulas and other things in the night sky. Best of all, you can snag it for $30 for a limited time.

Why the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 Star Projector Is a Great Deal

Originally $69.99, but now $29.99

Instant savings of $40.00

57% off its normal price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 Star Projector

First of all, you should know that it’s an Amazon best-seller, which is also backed by its 11,000+ positive reviews. You should also know it works as the manufacturer advertises in its promotional video. Amazon buyers show the star projector produces the exact same impressive color lighting effects that are advertised. It truly is one of the best star projectors around.

This Bluetooth-controlled projector provides you with the controls to change its colors, effects and brightness. It’s honestly a wonderful mood light to help you go to sleep since it mimics the motion of the stars and nebulas in the night sky. This projector also produces enough color saturation to ensure that you’re presented with rich and colorful tones to help you relax.

Other similar projectors we’ve tried tend to be underpowered, but the BlissLights Sky Lite 2.0 leverages a direct diode laser, precision glass optics and holographic technologies to put its performance ahead of the competition. The results are astounding and you’ll be impressed by its dynamic effects, which add a bit of motion beyond just your static projection.

You can use it in just about any room in your home. Kids will undoubtedly love how the projector can help spur their imagination even further, but it can also be used to complement wall decor, open areas and even ceilings. You could even use it for all sorts of lighting, making it a handy Christmas light projector.

