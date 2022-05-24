SteelSeries’ Arctis Nova Pro Headset May Be the Brand’s Best Headset Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

How do you improve upon near perfection? We’d venture a guess that’s one of the main struggles SteelSeries encounters when examining their beloved gaming headsets. The answer is to go bigger and better than before. The new SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, the brand’s new high-end model headset that brings all kinds of premium features, looks to be the evolutionary push that (possibly!) lets SteelSeries top itself.

What We Love About the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

While we have received a review unit of the Nova Pro, we haven’t had time to dig into the unit’s capabilities fully. Yet even on paper, we’re already impressed by the reported features and functions of the headset. SteelSeries is positioning the Nova Pro as “the future of gaming audio,” per a press release. Designed and inspired by “audiophile listening rooms,” the Nova Pro is meant to provide the best in-game audio while also ensuring you can still chat and game with friends accordingly.

The Nova Pro features a Danish design aesthetic that allows for all-day comfort and that premium audio experience. Using the Sonar Audio Software Suite, users can have continuous control over every sound parameter to tweak and adjust every aspect of their audio experience. Do you want to hear more of your team chat and less of the game audio? You can switch that on the fly. And the 360° Spatial Audio allows you to hear the exact placement of every single footstep so gamers can adjust accordingly. When included with a hi-fidelity acoustic setup and high-end construction, this feature further enhances the experience.

Not content to rest on their laurels, SteelSeries also includes a USB hub that allows for quick switching between systems. You can pair the Nova Pro to your gaming PC and your favorite gaming consoles, and toggle between the two with a press of a button, saving time and effort, and cable-swapping.

Additional features include an AI-Powered noise-canceling microphone, active noise cancelation in the headset itself, a redesigned comfort system with four-different adjustment points to fit any sized head and much more.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Pricing and Availablity

Pricing for the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro starts at $249.99 for the base version and $349.99 for the wireless version. It’s available now with separate versions for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro

