Upgrading Your Vehicle’s Sound is Easy With Stinger’s Ready-to-Install Bass Kits

If you’ve ever driven an off-roader like the Jeep Wrangler, Ford Bronco, or another rough-and-ready mudder, you know that they’re not exactly quiet rides. So if you’re looking to enjoy some music during your adventures, you’re going to need a serious boost — preferably, a bass boost.

The idea of ripping apart the sound system of your beloved off-roader may sound complicated at first, but Stinger Off-Road’s ready-to-install bass kits come with the tools you need as well as comprehensive, easy-to-follow installation instruction videos that make the process easy.

Better still, Stinger’s bass kits are on sale right now, with markdowns ranging from $70 to as much as $810 off regular prices. Don’t push your factory-installed sound system past its breaking point while you’re barrelling down the dirt trails! Upgrade with a Stinger kit designed to make your off-roading tunes loud and proud.

Why Stinger Off-Road?

For over three decades, Stinger Off-Road’s been the go-to source for aftermarket audio specifically aimed at the off-road enthusiast. Stinger’s custom-made enhancements for Jeeps, Broncos, and other off-roaders are seamless, easy-to-install upgrades from factory units which all too often aren’t up to the rigors of serious nature runs.

Stinger Off-Road is an offshoot of well-known car-audio specialists Stinger Electronics, and was originally created to make audio, lighting, and safety tech for Jeep vehicles. Stinger Off-Road’s lineup now includes upgrades for other off-road-friendly makes and models from Ford, Toyota, Chevy, and RAM.

What Vehicle’s Can Be Upgraded with Stinger Bass Kits?

Many of Stinger’s bass kits are designed for specific makes and models, like this 12-inch 800-Watt Swing Gate Subwoofer Encloser Bass Package for Ford Broncos from 2021 or later. But while Stinger may have specific kits for Broncos and Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators, they also make great general options that fit across many years of makes and models, like this 10-inch 1500-Watt Complete Subwoofer Encloser Bass Package with 1000-Watt Amplifier. Be sure to check the specifications listed on the page with each kit and measure your vehicle carefully before purchasing.

How Easy Are Stinger Bass Kits to Install?

“Ready to install” isn’t just part of the name — Stinger Off-Road’s bass kits come complete with everything you need to install them in your vehicle. You don’t need an electrician’s certification, although disconnecting your battery before you touch anything is a fine, and necessary, start. The included instructions are straightforward and easy, and Stinger’s YouTube library of installation videos is an awesome resource. And if you’re still gunshy, or just too busy to do the install yourself, Stinger has a large network of certified installers who can get the job done for you quickly and easily.

Which Stinger Bass Kit Do I Want?

Ah, decisions, decisions. If you have a make and model which lines up with one of Stinger’s specific kits, that’s an easy call. But if not, it’s best to browse the whole line of bass kits. Here are some of the standouts:

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $1,674.00 $2,138.00 This is an all-inclusive upgrade for your Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator from 2018-2022. It includes Stinger’s Apple CarPlay and a 10-inch touchscreen radio which comes with Off-Road Mode to show you the pitch and roll of your vehicle to help prevent rollovers. The Swing Gate Subwoofer Enclosure is an 800-watt monster that delivers primo sound quality and driving bass whether you’re on the highway or the unbeaten path.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $699.99 $786.99 If you’re not willing to trade valuable cargo space in your Bronco for a subwoofer bass enclosure, Stinger’s ready-to-install kit for the Broncos from 2021 on fits safely and securely to your swing gate. The enclosure is also able to withstand weather and natural hazards including water, dirt, dust, and other debris common to off-road driving. The 700-watt Class D Monoblock Car Audio Amplifier fits easily under the driver’s seat.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $499.99 $569.99 No Bronco, no Jeep, no problem: Stinger’s got your need for heavy sound covered with this ultra-powerful 2,400-watt dual 12-ich subwoofer and a 1,500-watt amp to drive it. The included 4GA wiring kit connects easily to your existing audio system, and the bass controller knob is built into a flush-mount kit which easily installs onto your dash. The amp’s incredibly small footprint allows you to hide it beneath a seat, and the bass enclosure is sturdy enough to take the lumps and bumps you’re sure to deal out. You can get the same kit with a dual 10-inch subwoofer enclosure for $409.00 — marked down from $499.99 — for more flexibility for placement in cars or smaller SUVs.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $699.99 $1,500.00 If you have a Jeep Wrangler JL Unlimited — which replaced the Wrangler JK Unlimited in 2018 — and an aftermarket radio, you’re in serious luck. Stinger’s Gate-Mount Loaded Jeep Enclosure Kit is a whopping 54% off right now, bringing the price all the way down from $1,500 to $689.00. The 800-watt subwoofer and 700-watt Class D Monoblock Car Audio Amplifier are more than enough to fill your JLU with massive pulsing sound, and the 4GA wiring kit comes with 12 feet of 2-channel RCA cable and 15 feet of 14GA speaker wire. And if you still have the standard Jeep factory radio, check out Stinger’s plug-and-play upgrade kit.