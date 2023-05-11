Stay Connected on Your Next Adventure With Stinger Off-Road’s Best Radios

Spy.com may receive financial compensation from affiliate and advertising partnerships on this page and/or when you make a purchase after clicking through partnership links.

Taking a vehicle straight from the dealership to off-roading is, well, ill-advised. A dedicated off-roader will tell you that modding your truck or SUV is part of the fun. Wheels, tires, suspension, and external mods are obvious needs. But should upgrading your radio also be on the list? Absolutely, and Stinger Off-Road is the best source to do so, especially when you come armed with the SPY10 checkout code for 10% off your purchase of $300 or more.

Why Do You Need to Upgrade Your Radio for Off-Roading?

It’s been a long time since your vehicle’s radio was simply a source of entertainment. A big screen attached to a robust set of hands-free apps — most notably navigation ones — can be a literal lifesaver when you’re out in the wilderness. Older vehicles, which are by far the most common off-roaders, can especially benefit from an upgraded radio for off-roading. Most older models have small infotainment screens, or none at all.

Hands-free app use aside, a large dashboard screen can easily be attached to cameras, which can come in very handy indeed when you’re off-roading. Stinger Off-Road’s Universal Front Mount Camera with Infrared Night Vision can reveal vehicle-destroying hazards like large rocks or holes that would otherwise be easy for a driver to miss.

Aftermarket radios designed with off-road use in mind are also going to be far more durable than factory models, and better able to withstand years of jolts and bumps and all of the other joys of taking your vehicle off the pavement and out into the unbeaten paths of nature.

Why Stinger Off-Road?

Stinger Off-Road is an offshoot of well-known car-audio specialists Stinger Electronics, and was originally created to make audio, lighting, and safety tech for Jeep vehicles. Stinger Off-Road’s lineup now includes upgrades for other off-road-friendly makes and models from Ford, Toyota, Chevy, and RAM.

The advantages of going with an off-roading specialist like Stinger also include their line of easily integrated accessories, including this set of two blind-spot cameras that come free with the Jeep Wrangler JK (2011-2018) HEIGH10 10-Inch Touchscreen Fully Integrated Radio Plug-and-Play Kit.

Stinger’s radios are also truly plug-and-play with older-model vehicles. Most older vehicles are built for single DIN head units, while newer ones with large infotainment units are usually double DIN installations. Stinger’s radio upgrades have the large screens, but with single DIN compatibility to make them ideal for older vehicles.

Which Stinger Off-Road Radio Replacement Kit Should I Get?

What’s your ride? Stinger has plug-and-play kits for several of the more popular off-roading vehicles. Getting the right one for your off-roader is important because they are specifically designed to fit your vehicle’s dashboard and wiring. Many generic aftermarket radios are frustratingly hard to install and then look completely out of place in your car; Stinger Off-Road’s kits are true plug-and-play and blend seamlessly into your dashboard. Several of these kits are listed below, and don’t forget the SPY10 checkout code for 10% off your purchase of $300 or more.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $1,599.00 The previous-gen JK model of the off-road legend Jeep Wrangler ceased production after 2018, but you can bring yours fully in line with the most modern tech with this HEIGH10 touchscreen kit. It’s fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has four camera inputs, and a big 10-inch touchscreen. What sets this kit apart is the Off-Road Mode which shows you the degrees of pitch and roll of your vehicle — ideal to help prevent rollovers — along with large readouts of your compass, altitude, and GPS position. Unlike most of Stinger’s kits, this one requires professional installation, but the Off-Road Mode is so worth it. If you want to go for the plug-and-play version without Off-Road Mode for your Wrangler JK, you can do that too, or if you have an older model of the Wrangler JK, this model is built for the 2007-2010 versions.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $1,599.00 The Wrangler JL replaced the JK in 2018, and along with the ultra-popular pickup Gladiator JT, is Jeep’s current off-roading stalwart. Stinger Off-Road’s radio upgrades for these vehicles has the same Off-Road Mode as the model listed above, but if you’re confident in your intermediate-or-above installation skills, you can give this one a go yourself. On-screen climate controls and 15-band adjustable equalizer for your music are just two of the other features that make this a great buy.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $329.00 $439.00 How off-road do you want to go? How about in the water? That’s great, provided you’re doing it in a boat and not a truck. Boating and UTV enthusiasts are also covered by Stinger Off-Road’s line of radio upgrades — this model has a 2.7-inch backlit and glare-proof screen, a water-resistant front panel rated to IPX-6, USB input, and a global AM/FM/Weather tuner. Use the camera input with external trigger to capture your aquatic or land-based adventures.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $1,349.00 The rugged RAM pickup is another off-roading warrior when properly fitted out, and Stinger Off-Road has the perfect upgrade kit for the 2013 through 2018 models, all trims included. Scroll to the bottom of the Stinger page for a great bundle offer for your RAM which includes a universal backup camera and a lane-change assistance kit which eliminates the non-insignificant blind spots of a large pickup like the RAM.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $1,290.00 Don’t let the domestic cars have all the off-roading fun. The Toyota Tacoma is more than capable of tackling the trails and kicking up some dust too. Mod your 2016-2021 model out with this HEIGH10 10-inch touchscreen from Stinger Off-Road, and while you’re at it, throw in this Z Series 8-inch Slim Active Bass Enclosure so you can add some oons-oons-oons to your offroading. The bass enclosure is free with any kit purchase while the offer lasts.

Courtesy of Stinger Off Road $1,329.99 In terms of looks and off-roading performance, the 2014 through 2018 models of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra are virtually identical. So close, in fact, that this Stinger replacement kit fits both vehicles to perfection. If you’re a Chevy Camaro fan, you’ll recognize the touchscreen interface on this radio, which retains the vehicle’s OEM steering-wheel controls.