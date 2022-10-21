This Large-Print Keyboard Deal Means You’ll Never Struggle To See The Keys Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If your vision isn’t what it ought to be, sometimes you need a little bit of help. Or maybe you’re looking for a high-visibility keyboard to help your aging parents navigate their way around the computer. Whatever the reason, this Large Print Computer Keyboard from BOOGIIO is 62% off right now, and the black-on-yellow text is easy to make out.

Throw Prime eligibility on top, as well as great reviews from almost 3,000 users, and you have a reliable product that will work with almost all operating systems (including Mac, although the specs don’t explicitly list it).

What Makes The BOOGIIO Large Print Keyboard a Great Deal

Originally $39, now only $15

Instant savings of $24

62% off

Free shipping for Prime members

What We Love About The BOOGIIO Large Print Keyboard

There are a lot of different keyboards out there, all designed to combat vision issues or other disabilities, but the issue often lies in limited compatibility. The BOOGIIO Large Print Keybaord works with Linux, macOS, Windows XP, and up. It’s an ideal choice for elderly users who might still be using an outdated operating system.

The keyboard is also spill-resistant, so it won’t cut out the next time you accidentally knock over a glass of tea. It protects against unexpected events, but it’s not completely invulnerable to water — make sure to let it dry completely before using it again.

The keyboard has a lifespan of 5 million keystrokes, and membrane key switches given a more responsive typing experience while reducing the clicking sound. Of course, the keyboard works for more than just standard typing; it’s also great as a gaming device, and feet at the back of the keyboard reduce strain on your wrist while you use it.

If something does go wrong with the keyboard, it includes a 24-month warranty. It’s not likely you’ll need it, though. The keyboard is built with durability in mind, and offers resistance to scratches, smudges, and other forms of damage. It’s ideal for beginners to using a computer, as well as small children or the elderly. The sale won’t last forever, so take advantage of it now. Prime is offering free overnight delivery with the purchase of qualifying items.