Top 17 Thursday Amazon Deals: Vitamix Blenders for 21% Off, $70 TurboTax Premier Software

By 9 hours ago
Four down, one to go! Happy Thursday, fellow deal hunters. There’s light at the end of the work-week tunnel. We can practically taste the weekend! And, of course, since it’s another day ending with a Y, there are fantastic deals on Amazon, and we’ve gathered the top discounts for you.

Did you miss our Midweek Madness roundup yesterday? Today’s probably your last chance to load up on Hershey’s chocolate candy in time to fill your Easter baskets. Whall’s highly rated 13-quart air fryer and toaster oven is a great deal at 60% off. And check out the ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit, a perfect addition to your patio or deck decor. 

BIG DEALS ON AMAZON BRANDS:

And our best deal of the day is a little bit of luxury for your kitchen — Vitamix blenders are now on sale for up to 21% off retail. Vitamix has long been regarded as the Cadillac of blenders, and with good reason. They’re durable, high-performing, and can be used to make great smoothies and soups and everything in between.

Up to 21% Off Vitamix Blenders

Up to 21% off Vitamix Blenders

You have your marching orders — go forth and save on these great Thursday deals on Amazon.

    

Audio-Technica Automatic Bluetooth Belt-Drive Turntable

20% OFF

Audio-Technica Automatic Bluetooth Belt-Drive Turntable

$199.00 $249.99 20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch

SAVE $40

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch

$209.99 $249.99 16% OFF
JBL Bar 5.1 Ultra HD Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers

$200 OFF

JBL Bar 5.1 Ultra HD Soundbar

$599.95 $800.00 25% OFF
TurboTax Premier 2021 Tax Software, Federal and State Tax Return

TAX DAY IS APRIL 18

TurboTax Premier 2021

$69.99 $89.99 22% OFF
Hands-Free Mini Wearable Neck Fan

$10 DEAL

Hands-Free Mini Wearable Neck Fan

$6.79 $18.99 64% OFF
DuroMax XP12000EH Generator

SAVE OVER $500

DuroMax XP12000EH Generator

$879.20 $1399.00 37% OFF
Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket (15 Pounds)

$50 OFF

Handmade Chunky Knit Weighted Blanket

$139.99 $189.99 26% OFF
HOME EC Premium Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinders

#1 BEST SELLER

Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinders

$16.50 $34.99 53% OFF
ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator

#1 BEST SELLER

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator

$50.99 $69.99 27% OFF
Memory Foam Chair Pad

50% OFF

Memory Foam Chair Pad

$29.99 $59.99 50% OFF
