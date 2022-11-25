Our #1 Rated Gun Safe Is Just $89 During Amazon’s Black Friday Sale

Our “Best Overall” pick for handguns safes is now one of the best overall Black Friday deals we’ve seen today. We thought we were seeing the best deal on the aweSafe Gun Safe back in the summer when it was marked down to $116. Today it’s only $89, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this highly recommended biometric gun safe.

If you're a gun owner or are shopping for one, you'll definitely want to take a short breather from hunting down toys and games and the rest of the Black Friday bonanza and check this out. The aweSafe Gun Safe is Amazon's #1 best seller in Gun Safety, has over 12,000 Amazon reviews with an average 4.5-star score, and once you check it out, it's easy to see why.

It comes with three super secure access methods: a biometric access which stores up to 30 fingerprints, a four-digit keypad, and a manual key. The lid is attached to a gas strut that allows it to quickly and quietly open, and also to close without slamming. Once open, the interior LED light clicks on for full visibility in the dark. The interior is lined with a soft sponge lining to protect your handgun and keep it from sliding around the portable box.

Four AA batteries power the whole device (and the manual key ensures you will not be locked out even if you let the batteries die), and the solid-steel construction is strong and pry-proof, yet the aweSafe is designed for great portability with a total weight of 10 pounds.

SPY readers have flocked to the aweSafe because it offers all of the features of a safe and secure gun safe at a reasonable price. On Black Friday 2022, that price has become unreasonable — unreasonably low, that is. There’s never been a better time to secure your home defense firearm than now.