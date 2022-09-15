Top 5 Tech Deals of the Day: See Time-Sensitive Savings from Anker, Samsung, Apple, Garmin, and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Anker 333 Wireless Charger

Nothing’s worse than having to deal with a bunch of cables and wires to charge your gadgets. That’s why we love the Anker 333 Wireless Charger, which can charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Everything’s all accessible on a sleek pad to provide you with the convenience of wireless charging.

Seriously, it’s a wonderful bedside companion because all the chargers are in one place — with only a single wire coming out the back and to an outlet. Don’t use Apple products? No worries because the two wireless chargers can still juice other earbuds and smartphones. Although, the third and final charger is exclusively for the Apple Watch.

Originally $59.99, but now $32.99

Instant savings of $27

45% off its regular price

Courtesy of Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Speaking of wireless earbuds, the best deal we found is on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Considering that they boast active noise cancellation to give you instant peace and quiet, the 40% off savings still makes them considerably less than other pricer options like the Apple AirPods Pro, Sony LinkBuds S, and Google Pixel Buds Pro.

Originally $149.99, but now $89.99

Instant savings of $60

40% off its regular price

Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 735XT

If you’re a runner, then you’ll want to check out the Garmin Forerunner 735XT because it’s a fitness tracker specifically for runners. It’ll track key metrics that runners care about, such as heart rate, stride length, vertical ratio, and much more. Best of all, this GPS-enabled fitness tracker boasts a battery life of up to 11 days.

Originally $349.99, but now $149.99

Instant savings of $200

57% off its regular price

Courtesy of Amazon

Govee Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Light

Enhance the look of a room or a piece of furniture with the Govee Smart Wi-Fi LED Strip Light. We love that the Govee Home app offers an extensive array of lighting effects to choose from. You’ll have your standard color changing options, but there are unique ones that add a bit of dynamic animation that you won’t find in an ordinary strip light. Also, you can control it by speaking voice commands to Alexa or Google Assistant.

Originally $33.99, but now $15.99

Use $8 clippable coupon, then coupon code G6109A2209 at checkout

at checkout Instant savings of $18

53% off its regular price

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Okay, so this one’s specific to iPad users. The 1st generation Apple Pencil is getting a bit of a discount courtesy of Amazon, which provides owners with a new way of interacting with the prized tablet. Drawers and artists will undoubtedly have a better tool for drawing and writing, since the Apple Pencil has pressure sensitivity to create finer strokes you won’t get by just using your fingers. This deal certainly gives some of those Apple Pencil alternatives a good run for their money.

Originally $99.00, but now $76.99

Instant savings of $29.01

29% off its regular price

Courtesy of Walmart

