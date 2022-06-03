Today Only: These Highly Rated Wireless Earbuds Are Just $22

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

SPY editors certainly know a good deal when we see one, and today’s deal is most definitely one of the best we’ve seen this week.

Right now, you can get a pair of TOZO wireless earbuds for just $22. This markdown takes 45% off the earbud’s regular price of $39.99. But you’ll need to act quickly, this lightning deal is due to expire by the end of the day.

If this $22 price point feels too good to be true, we can tell you that they come highly reviewed by 297,400 Amazon buyers, who have given them an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars. That said, for all that you get, the $22 price tag is hard to top. One user notably shared that the TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds were the “best bang for your buck.”

Sure, they may not have the same booming sound as some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, but they certainly can hold their own when it comes to quality, especially if you’re looking for something affordable.

If you’re not familiar with the TOZO brand name, we can definitely vouch for the value and rapid charging ability of the sleek and affordable TOZO Wireless Charger, which we recently did a full review on.

As part of the TOZO family of products, the T10 Wireless Earbuds offer the same amazing quality — and for $22, they’re certainly worth a try.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case

The TOZO T10 Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case deliver powerful bass and clear treble for vibrant and clear sound quality. They come equipped with advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology and instant one-step pairing with no interruptions.

Love listening to your music by the pool or beach? Well, the TOZO wireless earbuds have got you covered in that department as well. They are completely waterproof up to one meter deep for 30 minutes and are also sweatproof so you can work out without worrying about them getting damaged.

Take them anywhere you go and enjoy six hours from a single charge with a total of 30 hours overall thanks to their wireless charging case. You can fully charge the case in 1.5 hours with a USB-C cable, meaning that there’s little to no downtime with the TOZO wireless earbuds by your side.

This stellar 45% off price reduction applies to the black version of the earbuds. However, there are savings of up to 36% off other colors such as blue, gray, white and khaki, making every pair less than $30.

