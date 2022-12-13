This $14 Coaster Sized Wireless Charger Is An Easy Gift For the Tech Lover In Your Life

Wireless charging has become one of those must-have features I can’t live without having anymore. Looking back a decade ago, it was unfathomable to remotely think that it could be a possibility — yet here we are and wireless charging pads have all become the norm.

That’s why when I look around my cluttered desk area, I’m still in awe of how far technology has come to give us this convenience. I’m often reminded about this whenever I plop my smartphone on the Tozo W1 Wireless Charger to my left. Knowing how the first batch of wireless charging pads that came to market a decade ago were bulky and charged very slowly, the Tozo W1 is a testament to how technology rapidly evolves.

Even pricing has changed so dramatically with wireless charging pads. In fact, the Tozo W1 fetches for well under $20 — making it a perfect stocking stuffer or gift to that tech lover in your life!

As I’ve said, the pacing of how technology evolves is incredible. I can’t even believe how I sometimes mistake the Tozo W1 for one of my drink coasters, but when you’re sporting a 5mm thinness, it’s almost difficult to believe it’s a tech gadget that wirelessly charges phones. The miniaturization process is just mind blowing, especially when my first one was obnoxiously thick and sounded like a mini jet engine.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

Besides the fact that it has a sleek aesthetic that contrasts the white surface of my desk, this shiny puck sized wireless charger manages to offer 10W charging. Sure, there are phones that can charge much faster, but I’ve found it suitable as my desk side charger. It’s there if I’m on a long call and need to charge my phone in the meantime, or when I just need to top it off while working on a story.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

It really makes for a good gift because of its price point. Furthermore, I didn’t think it would’ve served double duty as a handy drink coaster on my desk. Of course, I always unplug it whenever I do use it like a coaster, but it does have its own set of safety features — such as foreign object detection.

And with its 5mm thin frame, it’s sleek enough to tuck inside the low clearance drawer in my desk. You won’t have to spend a fortune on this one. But as someone who appreciates the coolest gadgets around, I can’t tell you enough about the practicality of this simple and affordable wireless charger on my desk. You’ll definitely earn brownie points for this stocking stuffer gift.