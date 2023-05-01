This TP-Link WiFi Adapter Is Only $13 Today, And An Excellent Way To Stay Connected

This WiFi adapter is a huge help when searching for signal, and it’s currently 28% off. The usual price of $17.99 is down to $12.99 as a result, and that’s a great price for a device that’s going to come in clutch an awful lot. Sure, most PCs and laptops have WiFi receptors built in, but they can fail, and having one of these around is a huge boon for anyone who works from home, or just doesn’t want to risk not having access to the internet.

This tiny little USB adapter slots in with ease into nearly every modern PC or laptop, and is good to go without any hassle. It can pick up both 2.4G and 5G speeds, and makes it so that whatever it’s plugged into can access the WiFi networks in the area, whether they’re coming from the best long-range WiFi routers, or the best WiFi extenders.

It might seem overly cautious to have one of these lying around just in case, but even the best PCs can occasionally have little errors that might make the built-in WiFi adapter suddenly stop working, and being able to guarantee access to the internet is always a good thing, whether that’s for gaming, streaming, or just scrolling through social media.