Top 11 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $100 TRX Training System, 33% Off Fitbits, $210 Anker Power Station

By 5 hours ago
Courtesy of Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do!

Maybe you missed our weekend roundup, but some of those great deals are still up and running even now. The four-star-rated OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum is still 65% off, and the deal for up to 40% off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers is going strong. What does Amazon have on tap for today’s great deals? Watches from top brands like Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko and more are up to 50% off today. Or, if you prefer something more interactive on your wrist, the Apple Watch SE is 18% off.

But of all the fantastic deals we’ve found, this is the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing …

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer

TRX-All-in-One-Suspension-Trainer-Home-Gym Courtesy of Amazon

Look no further than the TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer if you want a versatile, easy-to-use, easier-to-store home fitness program. The TRX system uses body-weight workouts designed to hit every muscle group, and then it is all stored in a small bag. Amazon’s reviewers agree — the TRX has a perfect five-star rating.

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer

$99.99 $169.95 41% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

So even though most of the weekend’s best deals are over, there are still plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Tuesday Amazon deals for April 19, 2022.

Mifaso Multi Plug Outlet Extender

50% OFF ON-SITE COUPON

Mifaso Multi Plug Outlet Extender Courtesy of Amazon

Mifaso Multi Plug Outlet Extender

$14.99
Buy Now on Amazon

  

HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier

SAVE 35%

Hathaspace-Smart-Air-Purifier Courtesy of Amazon

HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier

$195.48 $299.99 35% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Tool Only)

SAVE 15%

Greenworks-40V-Chainsaw-tool-only Courtesy of Amazon

Greenworks 40V Cordless Chainsaw (tool only)

$127.50 $149.99 15% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Anker 521 Portable Power Station

SAVE $40

Anker-521-Portable-Power-Station Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 521 Portable Power Station

$209.99 $249.99 16% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Energizer LED Headlamps and Flashlights

LIMITED-TIME DEAL

Energizer-LED-Headlamp Courtesy of Amazon

Energizer LED Headlamps and Flashlights

Buy Now

  

Up to 45% Off Gaming Chairs

RESPAWN-200-Racing-Style-Gaming-Chair Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 45% Off Gaming Chairs

Buy Now

  

Panel Sound USAPA-Approved Lightweight Pickleball Paddles (Set of 2)

NOW $50 OFF

 


Panel Sound Pickleball Set

$39.99 $89.99 56% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Etekcity Luminary 22lb Digital Kitchen Scale

SAVE 15%

Etekcity-Luminary-22lb-Kitchen-Scale Courtesy of Amazon

Etekcity Luminary 22lb Digital Kitchen Scale

$25.49 $29.99 15% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Fitbit Mother’s Day Sale

UP TO 33% OFF

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools for Heart Health, Stress Management & Skin Temperature Trends, Carbon/Graphite, One Size (S & L Bands Included) Courtesy of Amazon

Fitbit Mother's Day Sale

Buy Now

  

Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun

SAVE 20%

DACORM deep tissue massage gun Courtesy of Amazon

Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun

$79.98 $99.98 20% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

