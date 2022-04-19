Top 11 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $100 TRX Training System, 33% Off Fitbits, $210 Anker Power Station
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do!
Maybe you missed our weekend roundup, but some of those great deals are still up and running even now. The four-star-rated OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum is still 65% off, and the deal for up to 40% off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers is going strong. What does Amazon have on tap for today’s great deals? Watches from top brands like Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko and more are up to 50% off today. Or, if you prefer something more interactive on your wrist, the Apple Watch SE is 18% off.
But of all the fantastic deals we’ve found, this is the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing …
TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer
Look no further than the TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer if you want a versatile, easy-to-use, easier-to-store home fitness program. The TRX system uses body-weight workouts designed to hit every muscle group, and then it is all stored in a small bag. Amazon’s reviewers agree — the TRX has a perfect five-star rating.
So even though most of the weekend’s best deals are over, there are still plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Tuesday Amazon deals for April 19, 2022.
Mifaso Multi Plug Outlet Extender
50% OFF ON-SITE COUPON
HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier
SAVE 35%
Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Tool Only)
SAVE 15%
Anker 521 Portable Power Station
SAVE $40
Energizer LED Headlamps and Flashlights
LIMITED-TIME DEAL
Up to 45% Off Gaming Chairs
Panel Sound USAPA-Approved Lightweight Pickleball Paddles (Set of 2)
NOW $50 OFF
Etekcity Luminary 22lb Digital Kitchen Scale
SAVE 15%
Fitbit Mother’s Day Sale
UP TO 33% OFF
Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun
SAVE 20%
Be the First To Know About New Deals!
Let's get saving — check out the best deals you can find around the web right now! 💸https://t.co/SUZKxL7g3d
— SPY.com (@spy_dot) March 9, 2022