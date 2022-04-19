Top 11 Tuesday Amazon Deals: $100 TRX Training System, 33% Off Fitbits, $210 Anker Power Station

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon is doing its best to shake us out of the early week doldrums. Today we’re seeing lots of deals — significant, deep discounts on top brands and cool gadgets. Combing through these deals is hard work, but bringing excellent and easy Amazon shopping to you is what we do!

Maybe you missed our weekend roundup, but some of those great deals are still up and running even now. The four-star-rated OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum is still 65% off, and the deal for up to 40% off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers is going strong. What does Amazon have on tap for today’s great deals? Watches from top brands like Citizen, Bulova, Tissot, Seiko and more are up to 50% off today. Or, if you prefer something more interactive on your wrist, the Apple Watch SE is 18% off.

But of all the fantastic deals we’ve found, this is the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing …

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer

Courtesy of Amazon

Look no further than the TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer if you want a versatile, easy-to-use, easier-to-store home fitness program. The TRX system uses body-weight workouts designed to hit every muscle group, and then it is all stored in a small bag. Amazon’s reviewers agree — the TRX has a perfect five-star rating.

So even though most of the weekend’s best deals are over, there are still plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Tuesday Amazon deals for April 19, 2022.

Mifaso Multi Plug Outlet Extender

50% OFF ON-SITE COUPON

Courtesy of Amazon

HATHASPACE Smart Air Purifier

SAVE 35%

Courtesy of Amazon

Greenworks 40V 14-Inch Brushless Cordless Chainsaw (Tool Only)

SAVE 15%

Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 521 Portable Power Station SAVE $40 Courtesy of Amazon

Anker 521 Portable Power Station $209.99 $249.99 16% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Energizer LED Headlamps and Flashlights LIMITED-TIME DEAL Courtesy of Amazon

Energizer LED Headlamps and Flashlights Buy Now

Up to 45% Off Gaming Chairs Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 45% Off Gaming Chairs Buy Now

Panel Sound USAPA-Approved Lightweight Pickleball Paddles (Set of 2) NOW $50 OFF

Panel Sound Pickleball Set $39.99 $89.99 56% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Etekcity Luminary 22lb Digital Kitchen Scale SAVE 15% Courtesy of Amazon

Etekcity Luminary 22lb Digital Kitchen Scale $25.49 $29.99 15% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Fitbit Mother’s Day Sale

UP TO 33% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun SAVE 20% Courtesy of Amazon

Dacorm Deep Tissue Massage Gun $79.98 $99.98 20% OFF Buy Now on Amazon