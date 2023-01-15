Skip to main content
Tired Of Expensive Cable TV? Secret Coupon Code Shaves 64% Off this HDTV Antenna For Free TV

two boys watching soccer, with graphics of various channels
In the age of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, many people have opted to forgo traditional cable TV altogether. There are still plenty of us, however, that either prefer old-school TV or like to have it in addition to our favorite streaming subscriptions. It’s nice to come home at the end of the day and flip on the local news or maybe an NFL game, but the cost of cable is often outrageous, let alone justifiable. That’s why we were so excited when we found this deal for a simple TV antenna.

For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for just over $10 when you use a discount code! It gets even better: once you buy the antenna, there are no further costs to you whatsoever. All you need to do is plug it in and start watching TV!

If you’d like to find out more, SPY has the discount code along with all of the details below.

Why This TV Antenna is a Great Deal

  • Originally $29.99, now just $10.82 with discount code: 8DOR66VK
  • Instant savings of $19.17
  • 64% off its regular price
  • Free quick shipping for members of Amazon Prime

What We Love About This TV Antenna

Cable subscriptions are OK, and streaming services are even better, but what’s really great is watching TV without getting a bill at the end of each month. On average, people spend upwards of forty dollars on streaming services and nearly eighty on cable; it might not sound like much, but wouldn’t you rather spend that money on something else and watch TV for free?

This TV antenna is an excellent buy for anyone who doesn’t need all the frills of modern entertainment or wants access to local TV. It features a durable build for bad weather, a 10-foot cable for flexible placement options (indoor or outdoor), and 4K compatibility so that you can use it with your favorite 4K TVs.There’s a lot to like about this antenna, but you can’t beat free TV and a ridiculously low purchase price. Check it out on Amazon while you still can!

