The 10 Best Prime Day TV Deals We’re Eyeing for 2022

In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals from TV manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals.

Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is but a few months away. If you’ve been looking to score a deal on some of the top tech products from 2022, Prime Day is a surefire way to save on household appliances, affordable flatscreens and smart home gadgets.

Amazon’s annual sales event is normally a summer staple, but the last couple of years have been different due to product availability and other delays caused by the global pandemic. Prime Day 2020 suffered the hardest, with the two-day shopping extravaganza pushed to October. Last year’s Prime Day event was a bit closer to tradition, although the typical July time slot was swapped for June.

We know that Prime Day 2022 will be taking place in July, and we’ve already started scouting out the top deals. There’s nothing we love more than saving some dough on the best TVs, laptops and more.

If you’ve been waiting to purchase a brand-new TV and want to take advantage of some awesome Prime Day TV deals, we’ve put together this guide to teach you everything you need to know about buying a TV during Prime Day 2022. Because we’ve covered Prime Day deals in previous years (and because we report on the best daily Amazon deals), we have a pretty darn good idea of what kinds of TV deals you can expect to see come July.

Should You Wait To Buy a TV During Amazon Prime Day?

Yes! Prime Day is a great time of year to shop around for a TV, especially when you consider the fervor of massive competition. Major retailers like Best Buy and Walmart go above and beyond to match Amazon’s Prime Day prices, with brick and mortar locations even offering exclusive deals on sets you won’t find marked down through Amazon.

Another heads up: Memorial Day 2022 is right around the corner, which offers another fantastic time of year to save big on huge brand names like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Hisense.

We do have one caveat: best best Prime Day TV deals won’t be on the brand new 2022 models, but rather TVs originally released in 2020 and 2021. And once the inventory is gone, it’s gone for good. So if you find a great deal on 2021 flagship TVs like the LG C1 OLED Series or the Samsung Q90A QLED TV, don’t assume it will still be available come Prime Day.

When Will Prime Day TV Deals Begin?

We’re anticipating Prime Day 2022 to take place sometime in the middle of July, which is back to form for the Amazon powers that be. Our current thinking is July 12-13 or July 25-26, with both sets of dates landing on Monday and Tuesday. Of course, if you’re interested in getting an excellent deal on a TV, there’s no harm in starting your search before Prime Day, as we’re betting Amazon (and other retailers) will start marking sets down in the weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022.

In the meantime, make sure you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership, and then check out our complete guide to the Best Prime Day Deals of 2022, as well as the Best Prime Day Laptop Deals we expect to see.

The Best Prime Day TV Deals We Expect To See in 2022

At the moment, there are no “official” Prime Day 2022 sales, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make several educated guesses. Based on previous Prime Day events and recent price drops we’ve spotted, we have a pretty good sense as to what TVs will be getting the biggest markdowns for Prime members. While a number of these featured sets are already on sale, we’re betting you can nab the same savings (or better) if you hang in there until Prime Day.

In addition, check out the top Prime Day TV deals of 2021, which should give you a good idea of what to expect this year. In the small TV and budget category, Prime Day 2021 saw some excellent discounts on Fire TVs from Insignia and Toshiba as well as select Hisense models. In the premium TV category, we saw some steep discounts of up to $2,000 on Sony Bravia OLED TVs.

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV for $99 (Original Price $169)

for $99 (Original Price $169) Insignia 39-inch Fire TV for $179 (Original Price $249)

for $179 (Original Price $249) Toshiba 55-inch C350 Fire TV for $349 (Original Price $479)

for $349 (Original Price $479) Hisense 55-inch H9 for $699 (Original Price $999)

for $699 (Original Price $999) Sony 77-Inch Bravia OLED TV for $2,999 (Original Price $4,999)

for $2,999 (Original Price $4,999) Sony 75-Inch X950H TV for $1,998 (Original Price $2,599)

for $1,998 (Original Price $2,599) Samsung 65-Inch The Frame TV for $1,597 (Originaly Price $1,999)

In addition, we say huge discounts on the LG C1 Series OLED TV during Black Friday 2021, and we expect this to be the best Prime Day TV deal of 2022.

1. LG C1 Series OLED TV

TOP DEAL TO WATCH

There are two reasons we’re so excited about this Prime Day TV deal in 2022. First, as we mentioned above, this TV saw a huge discount during Black Friday 2022, and it’s already on sale as of May. So long as supplies last, we 100% expect to see some big discounts on this TV. Second, this isn’t just any TV, but an award-winning OLED TV from one of the top TV manufacturers in the world.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

BEST BUDGET TV

Amazon’s new line of budget smart TVs, the Fire TV 4-Series, already receives priority discounting from the online retailer. Currently marked down to $279 from its $369 original sticker, we’re expecting Amazon will be pushing this excellent 4K model hard during Prime Day. We could even see prices dip below $250 for the 43-inch model, with perhaps some additional discounts on both the 50- and 55-inch versions of the set.

When it comes to accessing 4K content and enjoying your favorite movies and shows, the 4-Series is an excellent entry to mid-tier option. On top of UHD upscaling, the set supports HDR10 and HLG picture standards for brilliant colors and contrast and even has Alexa built into the remote, allowing you to call up your favorite TV and music genres with quick and easy voice commands.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series

SPY TESTED + APPROVED

Another first-party Amazon exclusive, the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series is already receiving some major Prime discounting, with current Prime markdowns bringing the original $569 price down to $379. We expect to see even more price drops come Prime Day for all Omni sizes, including the 65- and 75-inch versions (that are both already marked down, too).

Sharing several of the same picture features as its 4-Series counterpart, the 55-inch Omni Series has active far-field mics built directly into the TV, allowing you to call up Alexa without even having to push a button on the TV remote (as you do with the 4-Series). Not only did we recently review this TV, but we also named it the best 65-inch TV under $500. So if the price drops even more on Prime Day — and we think it will — then it will be one of the best Prime Day TV deals we’ve ever seen.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Toshiba 55-inch C350 Fire TV

Prime Day 2021 was very good to the world of Toshiba TVs, and we expect the same incredible sales for 2022. In fact, the Toshiba 55-inch C350 (also available in sizes as small as 43 inches and as large as 75 inches) is already marked down from its original $469 price to $349. This is currently being billed as a limited-time deal, but we’re betting this markdown will either return for Prime Day 2022, or perhaps the selling price will be even lower than $349!

Built on Amazon’s Fire TV platform for all things streaming, the Toshiba C350 is built on Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K engine, delivering crystal-clear UHD visuals with further enhancements provided by Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 picture decoding. For fans of the Alexa voice assistant, Amazon’s digital companion is built right into the TV remote, allowing you to raise volume, change channels, and launch content from all your favorite movie and TV show apps.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. InsigniaF20 Smart Fire TV

Insignia was a big win for Prime Day 2021, offering big savings on both its 24- and 39-inch Fire TV offerings. Both sizes have been available since 2020, and we’re betting that once the brand rolls out some 2022 sets (our eyes are peeled), Prime members will see even more discounts on the 2020 versions.

Currently, the Insignia 24-inch Fire TV F20 is marked down from $169 to $99, and the 39-inch is on sale for $199. Both sets are built on Amazon’s Fire TV web platform and have Alexa built right into the remote. Because of the smaller screen size and entry-level billing, both sets are only capable of 720p HD. That being said, it would be pretty tough to see a major difference between 1080p and 720p on a panel of this size.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Hisense U8G 65-Inch

As far as speculation goes, 2022 could be the year that Hisense receives some love from Amazon Prime Day, especially since the brand has already released its latest models. A holdover from 2021, the 65-inch U8G currently sells for $949, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a few hundred dollars knocked off that price tag for Prime Day 2022.

Featuring Hisense’s Quantum Dot lighting for enhanced color, contrast, and brightness, brilliant 4K resolution, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, as well as smart TV streaming through the Android TV web platform.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. TCL 65-inch 4-Series

TCL saw plenty of attention at last year’s Prime Day event, with its 43-inch 4-Series marked down to $264. Walmart offered up a great savings on the 65-inch version, and we’re betting that 2022 will be just as good to the model, considering the increased popularity of the TCL name.

The 65-inch 4-Series offers awesome 4K picture quality with HDR capabilities, in addition to a fantastic Roku TV interface and built-in support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. On Amazon, you can also purchase the TV as part of several Alto soundbar packages. Suspiciously, the 65-inch model has been in short supply lately, which makes us wonder if retailers like Amazon and Walmart are holding inventory in reserve for Prime Day shopping sprees.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Samsung 55-inch AU8000

While Prime Day 2021 saw big discounts on certain Samsung, LG, and Sony sets, these markdowns typically came from competitive retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. With Samsung’s new 2022 models hitting shelves as we speak, there’s a good chance that Amazon will be kind to 2021 sets, particularly the mid-range AU8000.

Currently selling for $497, the 55-inch AU8000 is an awesome 4K TV with plenty of onboard Samsung picture tech, including the Crystal Processor 4K for upscaling non-UHD content and Dynamic Crystal Color processing for enhanced colors, contrast, brightness, and depth. Smart TV fans aren’t left in the dust either, as the AU8000 is built on Samsung’s tried and true Tizen web platform for all things streaming.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Samsung The Frame TV (2021)

Samsung’s The Frame TV is perfect for those who have an immaculately designed living room and dread the thought of a black rectangle killing the vibe. The Frame is not only a 4K QLED TV, but it’s also a digital art frame, which means that when you’re not streaming Netflix, it can display high-quality photos and digital art prints that have been optimized for this TV.

There are two reasons we expect this model to be one of the best Prime Day TV deals of the year. First the 2022 model of this TV just dropped. Second, we’ve seen Amazon and Samsung drop prices on this TV during previous Prime Days, where the cost of the 65-inch model has gone down by over $400.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. LG C2 Series OLED evo

IN OUR DREAMS

Okay, so we’re getting a bit dreamy here, but it’s not out of the question that Prime Day 2022 will feature some awesome deals on the latest 2022 TVs, and not just older models. We’re betting that brick-and-mortar retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are going to be marking down prices on both mid-range and flagship-tier TVs, which is why we thought we’d mention LG’s incredible OLED evo C2, which we recently named the best TV of 2022.

Right now, Prime members can buy the 55-inch C2 Series from Amazon for $1,796. While that’s not a sale price, all that means is that there’s plenty of markdown room for the set to drop in price. And with accolades like LG’s latest OLED evo panel that dishes out billions of jaw-dropping colors, powerful 4K upscaling, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs for all your next-gen gaming needs, the C2 series is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about sets of 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

Do You Need Amazon Prime to Get the Best Prime Day TV Deals?

Yes and no. If you’re looking to do all your shopping on Amazon for Prime Day 2022, the online retailer will be offering the best discounts to Prime members as they have in years past.

New Amazon Prime memberships are available with a 30-day trial period, after which you’ll be billed $14.99 every month. An Amazon Prime subscription is more than just a deal here and there though, as the membership also gets you access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming and free 2-day shipping on tons of products.

This isn’t to say you still can’t venture out to your local Best Buy to find some TV savings of equivalent value. But if you’re planning on keeping things online-only, an Amazon Prime membership is well worth the investment.

