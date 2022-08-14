This Under-$50 Smart Canon Printer Is a Perfect Back to School Amazon Pickup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like only yesterday that printers were big, cumbersome, and most definitely expensive — not the sort of thing you would find on a Back to School wish list. And scanners? Fuhgeddaboudit.

Now, a good printer is an absolute must-have whether you’re off to college or staying home and heading back to high school or even middle school. And more and more, any good printer also works as a scanner for printing class notes, converting handouts to PDFs, or a number of other helpful school functions. The best part is, these are no longer luxury items — inexpensive printers and scanners are everywhere.

But when a quality scan-friendly printer from a big name like Canon hits Amazon for under $50, that’s worth calling out. So check out the Canon PIXMA TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer while it’s still marked down by 30% on Amazon, bringing the final price to a crazy-good $49.

Courtesy of Amazon

What’s to love about this printer beyond the price tag? Plenty. It’s amazingly compact (17 x 11.1 x 5.7 inches and 6.5 pounds), so it will fit in even the smallest dorm room. It’s wireless and even Alexa-compatible, so you can ask your favorite digital assistant to do your printing for you.

The printing itself is very good for a home printer and remarkable for an under-$50 one. The Canon PIXMA TS302 delivers 10 pages per minute at a resolution of up to 4800 x 1200 dpi, and works with photo paper as well. Canon’s AirPrint app makes printing from your cellphone or tablet seamless, and the printer also supports Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, and other wireless printing apps.

But what we really love about the TS302 is how it scans. Download the Canon PRINT app on your cellphone or tablet, place your document on the grid at the top of the printer, and snap a pic. The PRINT app lets you modify and adjust the image, and then send it as a printable digital copy you can save and print.

Did we mention this little beauty is under $50 bucks on Amazon? School’s almost back and this great deal on the Canon PIXMA TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer isn’t calling you so much as it’s screaming to you.