This 40% Off Deal Let’s You Add USB Ports To All of Your Home’s Outlets

The design of the typical household outlet is over 100 years old, which is grossly outdated when you think about how our power needs have changed in the last decade alone. In fact, many of today’s most popular gadgets are powered through USB. If buying yet another power strip with USB ports doesn’t suit you, then consider this deal that will add USB ports to just about every corner of your home with this 40% off 6-pack USB Wall Outlet deal.

Why the Powrui USB Wall Outlet Is a Great Deal

What We Love About the Powrui USB Wall Outlet

Seriously, it’s the upgrade we all need because of the convenience it offers when charging our favorite gadgets. Now there’s no more need to occupy yet another wall outlet to juice your smartphone or tablet since the Powrui USB Wall Outlet features two built-in USB-A ports. It has a total 4.2A output, delivering about 2.1A on average with each port. Even though it won’t support some of the fast-charging technologies used by many gadgets, it can nonetheless detect what’s connected and optimize the charge accordingly.

Secondly, there’s even more utility with the Powrui USB Wall Outlet because it doubles as a night light as well. No need to plug in your own night light because there’s a light strip that outlines the outlet, which will automatically turn on based on the ambient lighting conditions. If the light’s not enough, you can always tap the touch bar to switch between its three different brightness levels.

And finally, users have reported that the Powrui USB Wall Outlet is simple to install, so you may not even need to hire a professional. All told, you may never want to settle for anything less because now you’ll have two outlets and two USB ports at your disposal. You could also use the USB ports to power some other popular smart home devices you might own, including security cameras, air quality sensors, smart speakers and much more. Best of all, you’re getting a total of six of them with this deal.

