A Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Snag This 6-Outlet, 3-USB Outlet Extender for Under $12

While most wall outlets are located closer to the floor, there are a few around the home that are more eye level — such as those in the bathroom and kitchen. Two outlets simply won’t suffice with today’s homes, which are crowded by a number of gadgets, appliances, and other household products that need to be powered.

That’s why you should know about the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender, which features a generous 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C, and even a shelf for your smartphone to stand while charging. Best of all, you can get it for under $12 for a limited time.

Why The Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender Is a Great Deal

What We Love About the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender

Now there’s no more making a decision on what you keep plugged in and not. Considering that it transforms an ordinary 2-outlet wall unit into a 6-outlet one, you won’t have to worry about what is best to keep. Now, if you’re thinking that connecting six things may expose them to potential damage during storms, just know that the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender has a 490 Joule surge protection rating to protect whatever is connected. It’s also worth pointing out that it has a fireproof shell for added safety.

Adding more convenience are the three USB ports on it. You’ll be able to use the two USB-A ports to charge older devices, while the USB-C is on hand to charge newer gadgets. If all three USB ports are used, the wall outlet extender will deliver a maximum output of 3.1A — or up to 2.4 A when a single port is only being used. This means that you’ll get a slightly faster charge rate if you’re just charging one device.

And finally, the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender is fairly easy to install. For additional support when it’s put over your standard duplex outlet, you’ll have the included screw to reinforce it. There’s also a built-in cable management system with the shelf, so you can keep the charging cables for your phones neatly organized.

