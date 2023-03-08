This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker At 71% Off Is Ready For Your Next Beach Day Or Camping Trip

With Spring and Summer on the horizon, now’s an excellent time to grab yourself a good waterproof speaker, like this one from Notabrick, that’s currently 71% off, meaning it’s only $19.99 today. That’s a great price for a speaker with all of the features you could want in a speaker you can take to the beach with you, or just hang in your shower.

This IPX6 waterproof speaker is compact, has good sound, and can even be used for phone calls thanks to a built-in microphone. It’ll also automatically connect to whatever device it was paired with most recently, which saves a little bit of hassle whenever you want to bring up some music on your phone to blast out at a party or at home.

While it doesn’t look as cool as the latest offering from GravaStar, and it lacks some of the oomph of the Victrola Music Edition 2, this little speaker is a perfect buy just to have in your car for impromptu adventures, or just as a way to add more music to your home when you’re chilling in the bath. It’s nice to have a speaker you don’t have to worry about getting wet, and the fact that the sound is good here as well is a huge boon too.