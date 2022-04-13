Top 11 Wednesday Amazon Deals: NordicTrack’s New Interactive Adjustable Dumbbells Are 30% Off
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.
Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, April 13, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and if you need last-minute Easter basket refills or just want to indulge your sweet tooth, this is the deal for you.
Amazon is a tech lover’s dream, especially when the daily deals kick in. Today’s best tech deals include Blink Outdoor Security Cameras for up to 41% off, Kindle e-readers for up to 41% off, and 20% off the Amazon Smart Thermostat. In fact, there’s a spring sale on all Amazon devices going on right now, with discounts as deep as 60% off.
But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, and today there’s a great new interactive fitness device out from NordicTrack. The iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells are the No. 1 new release on Amazon for exercise and fitness dumbbells, and today there’s a great one-day sale for Prime members to get a full $120 off this great new equipment.
NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells
ONE DAY SALE
The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for April 13, 2022.
Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor
SAVE 26%
Up to 30% off Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes
Up to 41% off Blink Outdoor Security Cameras
whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven
60% OFF
Kindle e-Reader (Ad-Supported Version)
SAVE 39%
Up to 28% Off Hershey’s Chocolate Candy
Amazon Smart Thermostat
20% OFF
ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit
SAVE 43%
Under Armour Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories
UP TO 31% OFF
ROSSM RFID Blocking Carbon Fiber Slim Metal Wallet
TOTAL 50% OFF
Be the First To Know About New Deals! Follow SPY on Twitter
From over $350 off @ToshibaUSA TVs to almost 40% off the coolest whiskey decanter set the world has ever seen, check out all of the best deals you can get on Amazon right now.https://t.co/n6liLHpzc5
— SPY.com (@spy_dot) March 29, 2022
you're going to want to try these 5 Air Fryer Accessories Under $15