Top 11 Wednesday Amazon Deals: NordicTrack’s New Interactive Adjustable Dumbbells Are 30% Off

By 4 hours ago
Wednesday Amazon SPY Deals
Courtesy of Amazon
Share

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, April 13, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and if you need last-minute Easter basket refills or just want to indulge your sweet tooth, this is the deal for you.

Amazon is a tech lover’s dream, especially when the daily deals kick in. Today’s best tech deals include Blink Outdoor Security Cameras for up to 41% off, Kindle e-readers for up to 41% off, and 20% off the Amazon Smart Thermostat. In fact, there’s a spring sale on all Amazon devices going on right now, with discounts as deep as 60% off.

But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, and today there’s a great new interactive fitness device out from NordicTrack. The iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells are the No. 1 new release on Amazon for exercise and fitness dumbbells, and today there’s a great one-day sale for Prime members to get a full $120 off this great new equipment.

NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells

ONE DAY SALE

NordicTrack Weights Courtesy of Amazon

NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells

$300.00 $429.00 30% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for April 13, 2022.

  

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor

SAVE 26%

Hamilton-Beach-Stack-Snap-Food-Processor Courtesy of Amazon

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor

$47.99 $64.99 26% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Up to 30% off Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes

Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Courtesy of Target

Up to 30% Off Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes

Buy Now

  

Up to 41% off Blink Outdoor Security Cameras

Blink Outdoor Review John Velasco | SPY

Up to 41% Off Blink Outdoor Security Cameras

Buy Now

  

whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven

60% OFF

whall Air Fryer Courtesy of Amazon

whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven

$159.99 $399.99 60% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Kindle e-Reader (Ad-Supported Version)

SAVE 39%

Kindle-Black-Ad-Supported-Model Courtesy of Amazon

Kindle e-Reader (Ad-Supported Version)

$54.99 $89.99 39% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

Up to 28% Off Hershey’s Chocolate Candy

Hersheys-Kisses-Milk-Chocolate-Springtime Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 28% Off Hershey's Chocolate Candy

Buy Now

  

Amazon Smart Thermostat

20% OFF

Amazon-Smart-Thermostat Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat

$47.99 $59.99 20% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

SAVE 43%

ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit with flames Courtesy of Amazon

ROUNDFIRE Tabletop Fire Pit

$39.99 $69.99 43% OFF
Buy Now

  

Under Armour Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

UP TO 31% OFF

UnderArmour-Graphic-Shorts Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories

Buy Now

  

ROSSM RFID Blocking Carbon Fiber Slim Metal Wallet

TOTAL 50% OFF

ROSSM-Slim-RFID-Blocking-Wallet Courtesy of Amazon

ROSSM RFID Blocking Slim Metal Wallet

$29.99 $39.99 25% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

      

Be the First To Know About New Deals! Follow SPY on Twitter

  

you're going to want to try these 5 Air Fryer Accessories Under $15