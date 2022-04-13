Top 11 Wednesday Amazon Deals: NordicTrack’s New Interactive Adjustable Dumbbells Are 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Hump Day, deal-seekers! SPY’s top Amazon deals list for Wednesday, April 13, is a midweek bonanza. We found some great discounts on tech and self-care items, and if you need last-minute Easter basket refills or just want to indulge your sweet tooth, this is the deal for you.

Amazon is a tech lover’s dream, especially when the daily deals kick in. Today’s best tech deals include Blink Outdoor Security Cameras for up to 41% off, Kindle e-readers for up to 41% off, and 20% off the Amazon Smart Thermostat. In fact, there’s a spring sale on all Amazon devices going on right now, with discounts as deep as 60% off.

But we always like to single out one daily deal as the absolute must-have if you’re only going to buy one thing, and today there’s a great new interactive fitness device out from NordicTrack. The iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells are the No. 1 new release on Amazon for exercise and fitness dumbbells, and today there’s a great one-day sale for Prime members to get a full $120 off this great new equipment.

NordicTrack 50 Lb iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells

ONE DAY SALE

Courtesy of Amazon

The best way to cure the midweek blues is with a bit of retail therapy, and there are plenty of significant savings to be found at Amazon. As always, we’ve done the homework for you, so keep scrolling to find the best Wednesday Amazon deals for April 13, 2022.

Hamilton Beach Stack & Snap Food Processor

SAVE 26%

Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 30% off Philips Sonicare Powered Toothbrushes

Courtesy of Target

Up to 41% off Blink Outdoor Security Cameras

John Velasco | SPY

whall 13 QT Air Fryer & Rotisserie Oven

60% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Kindle e-Reader (Ad-Supported Version)

SAVE 39%

Courtesy of Amazon

Up to 28% Off Hershey’s Chocolate Candy

Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Smart Thermostat

20% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

ROUNDFIRE Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

SAVE 43%

Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories UP TO 31% OFF Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Buy Now

ROSSM RFID Blocking Carbon Fiber Slim Metal Wallet TOTAL 50% OFF Courtesy of Amazon

ROSSM RFID Blocking Slim Metal Wallet $29.99 $39.99 25% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

