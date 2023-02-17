This Wireless Charger Can Charge Your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch All at Once for $25

Everything these days needs to be plugged in. The top of my nightstand has an entanglement of cables that can only be described as a biblically accurate angel. There’s of course my iPhone charger, my AirPods need their charger, then you have my Apple Watch which is yet another. This is too many things but imagine leaving your house with one of these only to realize its battery is dead. Horrible. I won’t stand for it. Thus, all the chargers.

Though, I’m a big dummy. A fool. Don’t follow my ways. You can be a lot more organized with one single charging station that does it all. This 3-in-1 wireless charger has sections dedicated to charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. It unfolds into these three sections labeled with little icons telling you what each spot is meant for. Now you just need a single cable running up to your nightstand or desk. Each seat on the charging station has independent coils that can charge your device fully in under three hours. Even cooler though, the charging station can fold up on itself and charge your phone while doubling as a stand. Or you can fold it up right into your pocket to take with you making it ideal for traveling.

Normally the foldable charging station goes for $50, but right now Amazon has knocked off 50% of its price. For just $25, you can save yourself from the unsightly headache that is my nightstand. You can be better than me and you should.