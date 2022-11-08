First Look: Wyze V3 Pro Is One Beastly Budget Security Camera With 4K Resolution, Spotlight, and Powered By A.I.

Security is fairly big business nowadays. There are plenty of reasons for it, but at its core is just people wanting to feel safe. That’s the reason there are so many security cameras out there to choose from. Maybe you’re looking for the best security cameras with privacy shutters, or maybe you just want to grab a security camera for under $100. There’s something for everyone.

Because of this, it can be tough to standout in this market. Thankfully, the new Wyze Cam V3 Pro already has a strong brand name, but it’s not just going to rely on that to try and grab your attention.

Instead, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro makes sure it’s both very affordable at $49.99, and also packed with enough features to make sure you’re getting more than your money’s worth.

Courtesy of Wyze

Why We’re Excited About the Wyze Cam V3 Pro

Frankly, one of the most exciting things about this security camera is the price. While there are plenty of options out there, high-end models that come with loads of features cost a lot of money. Options like the Wyze Cam V3 Pro are more affordable, and help make sure security isn’t just for those with an abundance of spare cash.

The sheer volume of features on offer is also a huge boon. This security camera has 2K video resolution for complete peace of mind, an integrated spotlight and a built-in alarm you can activate at will, is weather resistant, has good night vision, and even works alongside Google Assistant and Alexa too.

It’s also powered by a dual-core 1.2 HGz processor and Edge AI, which basically means it’ll detect things far faster than before. This means you can always stay on top of things, and that’s important where security is concerned.

Courtesy of Wyze

Wyze Cam V3 Pro Pricing And Availablity

If you’re excited by everything on offer here, you’ll be glad to know you can already purchase the Wyze Cam V3 Pro from the Wyze online store for $49.99. If you want to grab two at the same time, you can do so for $95.99, which isn’t a huge saving, but is a nice little bonus nonetheless.