Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With These Amazing Corsair Gaming Peripherals With Up To 31% Off

Whether you’re building a new gaming PC, you’ve just bought one of the best gaming PCs, or you’re just itching to treat yourself to some new gaming peripherals, there’s a Corsair sale on at Amazon at the moment that’s a great chance to treat yourself.
There are a few cool things on sale, but we’ve gone ahead and picked our three favorites because why should you have to suffer through pages of sale items when we’ve already done it? Basically, now’s a great time to grab yourself one of these awesome gaming peripherals, so get on it if you’re hoping to improve your gaming.
If you’re already stacked when it comes to gaming peripherals, we recommend looking at some of the best gaming glasses. You might not realize it, but a lot of blue light gets into your eyes when you’re playing, and helping to mitigate that is a great idea for your long-term eye health.
Corsair KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse
This wireless mouse is incredibly lightweight at only 69 grams, which makes it easier to use. It also has a DPI of up to 26,000, which allows for absurd turning time in games; plus the battery will last up to 110 on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to recharge it or worry.
Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Headset
Gaming is a lot more about audio than some people realize. You need to be able to hear everything around you, and reliably, if you want to survive in a lot of online games. This headset not only has Dobly Audio 7.1 SUrround Sound for accuracy, but is also incredibly comfortable, and has a directional microphone.