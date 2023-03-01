Skip to main content
Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With These Amazing Corsair Gaming Peripherals With Up To 31% Off

This image shows three items from the Corsair sale
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Coles

Whether you’re building a new gaming PC, you’ve just bought one of the best gaming PCs, or you’re just itching to treat yourself to some new gaming peripherals, there’s a Corsair sale on at Amazon at the moment that’s a great chance to treat yourself.

There are a few cool things on sale, but we’ve gone ahead and picked our three favorites because why should you have to suffer through pages of sale items when we’ve already done it? Basically, now’s a great time to grab yourself one of these awesome gaming peripherals, so get on it if you’re hoping to improve your gaming.

If you’re already stacked when it comes to gaming peripherals, we recommend looking at some of the best gaming glasses. You might not realize it, but a lot of blue light gets into your eyes when you’re playing, and helping to mitigate that is a great idea for your long-term eye health.

Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With Corsair Peripherals With Up To 31% Off

Corsair KATAR Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse

$54.99 $79.99 31% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This wireless mouse is incredibly lightweight at only 69 grams, which makes it easier to use. It also has a DPI of up to 26,000, which allows for absurd turning time in games; plus the battery will last up to 110 on a single charge, so you’ll rarely have to recharge it or worry.

Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With Corsair Peripherals With Up To 31% Off

Corsair K70 PRO RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

$129.99 $179.99 28% off

Buy Now On Amazon

This keyboard has Cherry MX switches with per-key RGB lighting for a better feel and look, has a 1.0mm actuation distance for rapid response times, and transmits your inputs at high-speed thanks to Corsair Axon Hyper Processing.

Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With Corsair Peripherals With Up To 31% Off

Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Headset

$74.99 $99.99 25% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Gaming is a lot more about audio than some people realize. You need to be able to hear everything around you, and reliably, if you want to survive in a lot of online games. This headset not only has Dobly Audio 7.1 SUrround Sound for accuracy, but is also incredibly comfortable, and has a directional microphone.

