Emotn launches the N1 – A Netflix Officially-Licensed Home Projector

Emotn is a company known for its projectors, so it’s interesting to see them releasing the new Emotn N1, which is an officially-licensed Netflix projector. Thankfully though, it doesn’t just work with Netflix, as that’d be way too restrictive and niche. We’ll need to test it before we put it into our list of the best projectors, but it will definitely look good on the best projector screens.

The N1 comes with a remote control with a dedicated Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube button. It’s designed to be easy to use and can basically just be plugged in, and it’ll sort itself out thanks to ToF Auto Focus and Auto Keystone Correction, both of which will help make sure the image it creates is worthy of the 1080p FHD quality it’s capable of.

The projector also has both wired and wireless connectivity, which makes it a great choice whether you’ll be using it at home or taking it on the go. It also has Dobly Audio and 2x5W speakers, which means it can be used without any audio equipment and still produce sound quality that’s both loud enough to hear and also sounds good. If you’re keen to grab it, you’ll also be happy to know you can do so today on Amazon and take $50 off with the clip coupon.