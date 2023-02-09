Game Boy And Game Boy Advance Games Have Finally Come To Nintendo Switch

The latest Nintendo Direct aired last night and showed off a slew of exciting upcoming games, but for us, the real winners are the people who already have the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. That’s because we’re now getting access to not only Game Boy games, but also Game Boy Advance games, many of which are some of the best retro games on Switch.

This comes only a couple of weeks after we saw Goldeneye 007 added to the service, and frankly, it’s nice to see the Expansion Pack getting a bit more TLC and value. After all, while some of the bonuses, things like free DLC and some offers, are nice, games are what we all want.

It’s A Great Day To Have The Nintendo Switch Expansion Pack

Right, let’s start with the Game Boy offerings, which include Alone in the Dark, Kirby’s Dream Land, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Wario Land 3 and more. They’re all solid choices, and you only need the basic online membership to gain access to them. It’s a great bonus for most players, because a lot of people have Nintendo Switch Online anyway.

The Game Boy Advance games are exclusive to the Expansion Pack, and include Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and WarioWare Inc Mega Microgames and a couple of others. It’s a small selection at the moment, but even just the three games we named have about a hundred hours of game time between them, and represent some of the coolest games on the retro handheld.

The Nintendo Direct also added a small glimpse of what’s to come for both of these retro collections too. More games for both will be added, including the excellent The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and Oracle of Ages for Game Boy, which are some of the best games in the series, and Golden Sun, an RPG for Game Boy Advance that most fans are still praying for a revival of.

While value is certainly subjective, a lot of players have felt a little put out by the Expansion Pack so far, but with these new additions, it’s starting to feel like substantially better value for money, and we can’t help but start to feel giddy about the prospect of more awesome retro games to play.