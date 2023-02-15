LG’s Self-Cleaning Line of Wireless Earbuds Are On Sale With Up To 57% Off

Amazon has a sale on LG Tone Earbuds at the moment, and not only are they some of the best earbuds around in general, but they’re also some of the best earbuds for workouts thanks to a cleaning feature the charging cases have.

That’s because a lot of the LG Tone range have UVNano charging cases. It’s a fancy way of saying that they can kill off germs on the earbuds themselves, which is an intensely useful feature because, honestly, the inside of an ear is kind of gross.

You don’t even have to do anything special either, you can just put the earbuds in the case to charge them as usual, and the UVNano tech will kill off those germs in five minutes. So, if you want to get your hands on some of these, now’s a great day to do so.

$176.99 $229.99 23% off These are the most expensive of the bunch, but they’re also the best in general. The sound quality is incredible, they’ve got a great battery life, incredible noise cancelling, and they’re comfortable to boot.

$126.99 $199.99 37% off If you’re after good earbuds for working out, well, here you go. These earbuds are IP67 Dust and Water resistant, have great sound clarity, are built to stay in your ears even during vigorous exercise, and have noise cancelling.

$96.99 $199.99 52% off You have to love anything over half-price off. Well, you don’t have to, but these earbuds are definitely worth it. They still feature the sound quality you expect from LG, still have the cleaning case, and have fast charging for convenience.