Wahoo! Celebrate MAR10 Day With These Nintendo Switch Games on Sale

Nerdom loves to make puns out of calendars days to make pseudo-holidays like May the Fourth for Star Wars fans or Julysixth Park for dinosaur heads. Nintendo fans have today, March 10, which ha been deemed MAR10 Day. Now to celebrate, a ton of Mario games for the Switch are on sale! Let’s-a-go!

Nintendo is known to keep its prices relatively high for its first-party games. While companies like Ubisoft will have their new releases cut in half just a couple short months after hitting shelves, Nintendo remains way less fast and loose with its discounts. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a game that launched with the console back in 2017 yet stays at roughly its full price of $60 six years later. That’s why when Nintendo has a sale, it’s a big deal.

Fan favorites like Super Mario Odyessy, Mario Party Superstars, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are all down to $40. Games starring friends of the red hat-wearing plumber like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze, and Yoshi’s Crafted World are also all down to $40.

In addition, the part video game part toy Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is discounted. This Switch game comes with an RC car of either Mario or Luigi which you can drive around your house while controlling from your Nintendo Switch via the built-in camera. That’s down to $60 for each set.

If you’ve been holding out for any discounts before grabbing these must-have Switch titles, stop waiting. This is probably the lowest you’ll see it before the next big sale when everything is down to just $40 again.

