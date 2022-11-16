Review: This Cute Electric Hand Warmer Is Just $20 and One of Amazon’s Undiscovered Gems

Winter may have been a bit late this year, but the cold weather has finally arrived, and the winter season can be a total beast. The snow has already started to fall in places like Chicago, and freezing cold temperatures are settling in all over the country. When we’re spending time outdoors, our hands tend to go numb quicker than our other body parts. Therefore, we recommend carrying a portable hand warmer to keep your hands warm and toasty.

The best hand warmers come in both disposable and battery-powered models, but we prefer the latter type since they’re both reusable and long-lasting.

And there’s one electric hand warmer in particular we recommend to SPY readers: the Orastone Electric Hand Warmer, currently on sale via Amazon Prime.

We consider this chic little portable hand warmer one of Amazon’s undiscovered gems, and SPY readers have bought hundreds of these devices after we featured them in our guides to the best stocking stuffers and the top Christmas gifts.

We’ve tested (and loved) these electric hand warmers for ourselves, and the handheld devices are affordable, easy to use and highly giftable. Not only have these hand warmers been a game changer for the past three winters, but they’re also frequently on sale.

Right now, the Orastone Electric Handwarmer is discounted by 33% via Amazon Prime, which brings the price as low as $19.99. Keep reading for our full Orastone Hand Warmer review, or head straight to Amazon to pick up this gadget for yourself.

NEW PRICE DROP $19.99 $29.99 33% off The Verdict: These chic little hand warmers warm up quickly and keep your hands nice and toasty during the winter. Plus, they come with a built-in lanyard and LED flashlight. Buy one for yourself or slip them into a stocking this Christmas.

Review: Orastone Electric Hand Warmers

As we mentioned above, we’ve been using this hand warmer for multiple winters, and it’s held up well with regular use during the colder months. For the price, we really love this gadget, and we don’t really have anything negative to report.

In testing out the convenient gadget, which has a lanyard design, we found it to be very effective in terms of quality and performance — so much so that it earned a spot in several SPY gift guides (most recently in the Best Secret Santa Gifts Under $25).

The Orastone gives you instant access to heat, and it warms up to 42 degrees Celsius in less than two minutes. Whether you’re going for a hike, walking home from the subway or waiting in line for the next sneaker drop, you’ll feel comfort in no time. Unlike some hand warmers we’ve tested, this double-sided hand warmer isn’t scorching hot to the point where it burns your hands. Instead, it’s just the right amount of warmth.

With a full battery charge, the hand warmer can hold out for at least three to four hours — that is if you use it in small intervals. Otherwise, you’ll need to charge it pretty frequently. Another nice touch, aside from the chic design patterns, is the built-in LED flashlight. For anyone who’s always scrambling to find things in their purse or walking their dog at night, this handy feature is much appreciated.

If we have one complaint, it’s that the LED charging indicator light may be a bit confusing. When it turns green, we’ve found that you need to keep the device plugged in a bit longer to make sure it’s fully charged. Overall, we’ve been extremely satisfied with this under-the-radar product, and we truly think it’s one of the best affordable gifts on Amazon.

With the holidays just around the corner, it’s the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for someone who’s always complaining about being cold. And now is a great time to get your hands on one. Literally. Amazon is slashing up to 33% off the price of this winter must-have; enough to grab some for yourself and your loved ones.