The Take-It-Anywhere-With-You AeroPress Coffee Maker Is 33% Off Today Only

You may think that the best way to brew a single cup of coffee is with one of those countertop single-serving brewers made by brands like Keurig. And while they’re certainly good at doing that, they’re not the only option—particularly if you’re trying to save on counter space.

The AeroPress is a single-serving coffee maker that is portable. It’s easy to use and requires no power at all. To make coffee, you start by placing a filter inside of the cap. You twist the cap onto the chamber. That whole thing now gets placed on top of a standard mug. You add a scoop of ground coffee into the chamber and then shake to ensure it’s all level inside the container. Pour hot water into the top over the coffee grounds and stir. Then insert the included plunger and press gently to push the hot water through the coffee grounds. At this point, you’ll now have a cup of espresso. You can then choose to add more hot water to make it a standard americano or whatever else you may feel like adding.

Perfect to keep at the office so you can make coffee at your desk and an excellent addition to your camping trip to have fresh coffee every morning. It comes with a tote bag for easy traveling. You’ll also get 350 filters, the filter cap, filter holder, stirrer, and scooper.

Normally, the coffee maker goes for $45, but for today only you can pick yourself up one for just $30. It makes an excellent gift for any coffee aficionados in your life.