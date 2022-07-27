Amazon Shoppers Love This “Awesome Little Speaker” for Singing in the Shower

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone sounds better in the shower. It’s a fact. That wasn’t just a random scene in Pitch Perfect. If you like to sing while you get ready for the day, then the EBODA Bluetooth shower speaker is going to be the deal for you. At $20 off its normal price, you can snag a completely waterproof speaker that’s perfect for taking with you to the beach, in the shower, or even mud wrestling (not that we’re sure why you would).

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes the EBODA Shower Speaker a Great Deal

Originally $39.99, but now $19.99

Instant savings of $20

50% off its regular price

4.5-star rating with 6,000+ reviews

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the EBODA Shower Speaker

The EBODA Bluetooth speaker has an IP67 waterproof rating, which means you can practically go diving with the speaker and play whale sounds if you had the urge to pet Free Willy. It can be covered in mud or snow and just rinsed off. The water vapors in your shower won’t mess with the sound quality, and it can be submerged up to one meter for half an hour.

It also has five different LED patterns to add a little bit of spice to your music. The LED patterns can shift and rotate, but not in time with the music — they just play as the music is playing.

You can pair multiple speakers together for a more immersive experience, and the carabiner makes it easy to hook around your belt if you’d like to have your own soundtrack that plays wherever you go.

The 2,000mAh battery will keep the music going for a while, and the 5W driver delivers high audio quality. The speaker is powered by Bluetooth 5.0 for a more stable signal and a range of up to 33 feet. Finally, it has a built-in microphone that allows you to utilize hands-free calling.

