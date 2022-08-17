Forget iPads: Amazon Just Dropped Prices on Its Brand New Fire HD Tablets To Just $45

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We recently wrote about the $299 iPad, the cheapest Apple tablet you can buy in 2022.

However, we know that Apple tablets aren’t in everyone’s price range. Fortunately, Amazon has dropped prices on its new lineup of Fire HD tablets. The Fire 7 Tablet is now available for just $45, a pretty serious bargain for a tablet originally released in 2022. If you prefer a larger size, the Fire 8 HD tablet is just $5 more.

At these prices, you can afford to buy a new HD tablet for every member of your family.

What Makes These Amazon Fire Tablets a Great Deal

Looking for a way to carry nearly your entire library everywhere you go? You could try a Kindle, or you could pick up one of Amazon’s Fire Tablets. Right now, there are five different options on sale. Each offers something a little different, but all the tablets are great for reading, streaming and browsing the web. Plus, since Amazon doesn’t allow the purchase of Kindle books through its mobile app, you can use one of these Fire Tablets to buy your next read without going to your computer.

Right now, the entire lineup of Fire Tablets is on sale, ranging from the Amazon Fire HD7 for $45 to the Fire HD 10 for $100.

Here are some great reasons to shop this deal

Access apps like Kindle, Prime Video, Netflix, Zoom and TikTok

As much as 45% off their original price

Instant savings of up to $50

Get something for $130 that was once $180

Free shipping for Prime members

All-day battery life

A Full Rundown on Amazon Fire Tablet Deals

What We Love About These Amazon Fire Tablets

Amazon Fire Tablets aren’t just e-readers like the Kindle. Although they have the Kindle App so you can read all your favorite books, they’re also capable of streaming video through Netflix, Disney+ and other platforms, as well as music. They’re kind of like an all-in-one entertainment platform.

Fire Tablets also have great battery life, or at least enough to last through the day. You’ll get better battery life reading than watching, of course, but it’s open to everything. You can even use these tablets to hop into Zoom meetings if you need to (though that’s much less fun than a book).

The main difference between these tablets is the screen size and processing power, but they’re all worth checking out. You can even use Amazon Luna to stream games to some of these tablets. Some of the larger tablets are great for using touchscreen controls to play titles like Minecraft.

If a Fire Tablet isn’t your jam, there are also run-of-the-mill Kindles on sale, like this $60 Kindle deal.

