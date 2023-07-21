Skip to main content
This Indestructible Otterbox iPhone Case Is Nearly 90%

otterbox sale
Photo Credit: Collage created by Tyler Schoeber using Otterbox & Amazon

You need a good phone case. It’s essential. It’s only a matter of time before your iPhone takes the dive down a flight of stairs or onto the pavement. Someday, you’re going to be checking Hinge on a ski lift and then, quite suddenly, you won’t be.

Otterbox is the gold standard for sturdy, tough-as-nails phone cases – and they usually cost a pretty penny, but you can get a great deal on a few cases on Amazon right now. Think the price you’d pay at the dollar store for a case that spells “iPhone” like “iFone.” 

Otterbox iPhone Cases are Cheaper Than Ever (Literally) on Amazon

OtterBox iPhone 13 Pro Symmetry Series Case – Ombre Spray

If you’re an iPhone 13 user, then you’ve hit the jackpot with today’s deal. This symmetry case is 88% off if you get in the ombre spray color, which just happens to be gorgeous. The symmetry series is one of the most fashionable ones, managing to be durable without looking as industrial and bulky as some more hardcore Otterbox products. 

OtterBox iPhone 14 & iPhone 13 Symmetry Series+ Case – Clear

There’s also a great clear Symmetry case for iPhone 13 and 14 users, ultra slim, and containing built in magnets to connect to wireless charging pads. A great deal if you want to see the color of the green iPhone you paid extra for, $26 today at a nearly 50% discount.

OtterBox iPhone 14 Pro Commuter Series Case – Don’t Be Blue

You can also score a pretty big discount as an iPhone 14 user, with the similarly slim commuter case coming in at around $20 today. It’s a 40% discount, with the case usually costing around $35 to $40. The discount’s only this steep for the blue one, which is perfect if you’re a fan of the Avatar movies.

OtterBox Galaxy S10e Commuter Series Case – Black

If you’re not an Apple devotee and swear by your Samsung Galaxy, there’s also a great Otterbox discount for S10e users in black – it’s typically anywhere from $28 to $41, but you can get it for $18 today.

You might also like

