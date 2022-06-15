Protect Your Phone (And Your Wallet) With up to 58% Off Otterbox Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Your smartphone is a valuable investment. After all, how much do you spend on a brand-new phone that you expect to use for the next two years? The last thing you want is for it to get damaged. The good news is that OtterBox, a company well-known for making some of the best phone cases, is one of the best companies around when it comes to keeping phones safe, and the better news is that they’re having some pretty amazing sales right now on Amazon.

Why These Otterbox Cases Are a Great Deal

Savings of up to 58% off

Same-day delivery through Prime

Free returns

Multiple case configurations available

What We Love About the OtterBox Commuter Series

The Otterbox Commuter Series is compatible with a wide range of iPhones. You can find options all the way up to the current generation, although the link below is specifically for iPhone 13. It’s a two-piece case that protects against dirt and dust intrusion, falls and much more, and it easily slides into pockets. At $21.16, it’s 47% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About the Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series Deal

No one will argue that the iPhone is an attractive device, and the Otterbox Symmetry Clear Series excels in demonstrating those design choices. It lets you see the color of your phone while still lending it the protection it needs. The Symmetry case is designed to survive as many as three times the number of drops of the standard military specs, with bulit-in antimicrobial technology to keep your phone clean. At the same time, it’s made of 50% recycled materials to keep it ecofriendly. It’s only $23.03 for a limited time.

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About the OtterBox Defender Series

Courtesy of Amazon

