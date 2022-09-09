This Is No Joke: Ampere’s Giving Away Free Biodegradable iPhone 14 Cases for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year. You know, when Apple hosts its iPhone event and new models are incoming. We’ve been geeking out over some of the best things we saw at Apple’s “Far Out” event, but you’ll be paying a pretty penny to snag one of the new iPhone 14 models. All the more reason to save some money on a case for them.

This doesn’t happen often, but Ampere’s giving away free biodegradable iPhone 14 cases for a limited time. Yes, you read that right — free iPhone 14 cases. The only thing you need to pay for is shipping.

Ampere is a tech company that makes fun and inventive tech products, and we featured the company’s hydro-powered shower speaker in the recent SPY Smart Home Awards 2022. We were also impressed by the company’s Bluetooth sunglasses. However, unlike the company’s $300 smart glasses, these new iPhone 14 cases really are $0.

The Ampere Biodegradable iPhone 14 Cases: At a Glance

Originally $49, but now free

Instant savings of $49

You only need to pay for shipping, which is around $10

Available for entire iPhone 14 lineup

4-feet drop protection

It’s MagSafe compatible

Fully compostable

Limit one per customer

What We Love About Ampere’s Biodegradable iPhone 14 Cases

Besides the fact that you’ll only need to pay for shipping, Ampere’s biodegradable iPhone 14 cases are designed with the environment in mind. They’re constructed from a bio-based polymer, which is said to fully break down in less than a year when composted. Even some of the best iPhone cases can’t be recycled, so we love that this case won’t contribute to waste in landfills.

Secondly, we also appreciate that these cases offer some degree of protection. In fact, they’re rated to provide four feet of drop protection. Therefore, the edges and sides of the phone will be cushioned in the event it’s dropped. However, we still recommend picking up a proper screen protector to keep the screen scratch free.

Ampere also ensured that its cases are MagSafe compatible, so you can continue using all of your favorite accessories — whether it’s a MagSafe wallet, battery pack or wireless charger. When we think about what these biodegradable iPhone 14 cases from Ampere have to offer, it’s really shocking that they’re being given away for free.

Don’t wait, because this offer is only available for the month of September and while supplies last. Shipping is slated to start after September 18.

