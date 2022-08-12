Anker’s New GaN Fast Charger Can Charge Your MacBook, iPhone & Tablet Simultaneously

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published on July 27, 2022. Now that Anker’s GaN chargers have been officially released on Anker.com and Amazon, we’ve updated our original post with new information and purchase links.

Everyone loves fast-charging technology, but the options are somewhat limited. Until recently, there were few options for GaN chargers, and the options that did exist were expensive. In addition, many third-party charging products leave a lot to be desired and can even run the risk of damaging your devices if you don’t properly match amperage and voltage. Thanks to Anker, customers now have more choices in this small but growing market with the release of the new Anker GaN Prime chargers, which can replace your laptop, phone and tablet charger into a single device — and charge them simultaneously.

Anker already makes some of the best portable chargers and iPhone chargers; however, the best GaN chargers typically come from highly specialized brands like HyperJuice, the crowdfunding success story that led to some truly unique charging solutions in this product category. Now, Anker’s new line of GaN chargers will provide consumers with even more choices regarding their power-charging needs.

Why should you care? GaN chargers are faster and smaller than the low-quality chargers that often come with smartphones and laptops (we’re looking at you, Apple). As a result, we strongly recommend ditching your MacBook or iPhone charger and upgrading to the new GaNPrime devices from Anker.

Not only are the new GaNPrime chargers up to 39% smaller than regular chargers, but they also charge faster, too.

Courtesy of Anker

What Are GaN Chargers?

Why invest in GaN chargers anyway? There are two main benefits to GaN chargers: these chargers are smaller and power your devices more quickly.

GaN stands for gallium nitride, which is a type of semiconductor that produces less heat. Because of this property, GaN chargers can pack components into a more compact design without the risk of overheating. This results in chargers that are much smaller. Gallium nitride also allows electricity to conduct more quickly, hence the fast charging effect. Most GaN chargers also offer a higher wattage, which further increases the charging capabilities.

Anker has partnered with Infineon, Navitas, Innoscience and Southclip to improve its fast charging technology, called GaNPrime. Thanks to these partnerships, Anker is now producing fast chargers far beyond what’s typically on the market.

What We Love About the New Anker GaNPrime Chargers

The new Anker GaNPrime line includes a variety of products, but let’s use the Anker 737 120W Charger as an example. This fast charger can replace the bulky MacBook and Dell laptop chargers that came with your device. Not only is it half the size of those awkward square chargers, but it can also charge three devices at once.

Anker also designed GaNPrime chargers to adjust the power output based on the connected device. This means you don’t have to worry about providing too much power or harming your battery. Paired with Active Shield 2.0, another technology from Anker that keeps an eye on the temperature of your device to prevent overheating, you’ve got a solid charger for any compatible product. Anker also has similar 747 and 735 Chargers, too.

Courtesy of Anker

More Fast Charging Products from Anker…

What We Love About the Anker 727 Charging Station

The Anker 727 Charging Station is a powerhouse in its own right, capable of charging a 16″ Macbook Pro to 50% in just 43 minutes. It also has the Active Shield 2.0 technology and six different charging ports for almost any device.

The Charging Station is only 0.7 inches thick, which makes it perfect for when you’re on the go. If you’ve been eying a tabletop-friendly power strip, this is easily a contender to save you the hassle of constantly bending down to plug something in.

Courtesy of Anker

What We Love About the Anker 615 USB Power Strip

There’s never a time when you don’t need a power strip. It always seems like there are more devices than outlets but the Anker 615 USB Power Strip offers an easy alternative. With two USB-C ports, two AC outlets and a single USB-A port, this is ideal for charging many devices in a smaller space.

It too is covered by the Active Shield 2.0 tech, but you also receive a 24-month equipment warranty for up to $25,000 of connected equipment. That’s right: If your devices are damaged due to this USB power strip, you’ll be covered. You can snag it for $69.99 right now.

What We Love About the Anker 733 Power Bank

The 733 Power Bank is a two-in-one device. It’s a 65W wall charger and a 10,000mAh portable battery pack with support for up to three connected devices at once. Two USB-C and one USB-A ports make it possible to charge a variety of devices simultaneously, and the Power Bank comes with the PowerIQ 4.0 and Active Shield 2.0 features.

Throw in a 24-month warranty, and you’re set for whatever life throws your way. The 733 Power Bank’s wide range of compatibility makes it perfect for people with many different devices operating on different amperage and wattage requirements. The 733 Power Bank is available right now for $99.99.

Courtesy of Anker

The 28 Best Backpacks for College Students