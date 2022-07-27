Anker Is Releasing Better, Faster, Stronger GaN Chargers & Power Banks Thanks To New Partnerships

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone loves fast-charging technology, but the options are somewhat limited — especially if you’re looking for a third-party solution. Many third-party charging products leave a lot to be desired and can even run the risk of damaging your devices if you don’t properly match amperage and voltage.

Anker may have a solution. The company has partnered with Infineon, Navitas, Innoscience and Southclip to improve its fast charging technology, called GaNPrime. Thanks to these partnerships, Anker is no producing fast chargers far beyond what’s typically on the market. Anker already makes some of the best portable chargers and iPhone chargers; however, the best GaN chargers typically come from highly specialized brands like HyperJuice, the crowdfunding success story that led to some truly unique charging solutions in this product category.

Now, Anker’s new line of GaN chargers will provide consumers with even more choices regarding their power-charging needs. We’ve got more details on these new Anker chargers below.

What Are GaN Chargers?

Why invest in GaN chargers anyway? There are two main benefits to GaN chargers: these chargers are smaller and power your devices more quickly.

GaN stands for gallium nitride, which is a type of semiconductor that produces less heat. Because of this property, GaN chargers can pack components into a more compact design without the risk of overheating. This results in chargers that are much smaller. Gallium nitride also allows electricity to conduct more quickly, hence the fast charging effect. Most GaN chargers also offer a higher wattage, which further increases the charging capabilities.

What We Love About the Anker 747 GaNPrime Charger

The Anker 747 Charger has a lot going for it. With a max power output of 150W and an efficiency rating of 93.6%, it can charge a lot of high-powered devices in a short amount of time. It also uses PowerIQ 4.0, which is a feature that automatically detects the kind of device you’re charging and matches the power output.

This means you don’t have to worry about providing too much power or harming your battery. Paired with Active Shield 2.0, another technology from Anker that keeps an eye on the temperature of your device to prevent overheating, you’ve got a solid charger for any compatible product. Anker also has the 737 and 735 Chargers, too.

Courtesy of Anker

What We Love About the Anker 727 Charging Station

The Anker 727 Charging Station is a powerhouse in its own right, capable of charging a 16″ Macbook Pro to 50% in just 43 minutes. It also has the Active Shield 2.0 technology and six different charging ports for almost any device.

The Charging Station is only 0.7 inches thick, which makes it perfect for when you’re on the go. If you’ve been eying a tabletop-friendly power strip, this is easily a contender to save you the hassle of constantly bending down to plug something in.

Courtesy of Anker

What We Love About the Anker 615 USB Power Strip

There’s never a time when you don’t need a power strip. It always seems like there are more devices than outlets but the Anker 615 USB Power Strip offers an easy alternative. With two USB-C ports, two AC outlets and a single USB-A port, this is ideal for charging many devices in a smaller space.

It too is covered by the Active Shield 2.0 tech, but you also receive a 24-month equipment warranty for up to $25,000 of connected equipment. That’s right: If your devices are damaged due to this USB power strip, you’ll be covered. You can snag it for $69.99 right now.

What We Love About the Anker 733 Power Bank

The 733 Power Bank is a two-in-one device. It’s a 65W wall charger and a 10,000mAh portable battery pack with support for up to three connected devices at once. Two USB-C and one USB-A ports make it possible to charge a variety of devices simultaneously, and the Power Bank comes with the PowerIQ 4.0 and Active Shield 2.0 features.

Throw in a 24-month warranty, and you’re set for whatever life throws your way. The 733 Power Bank’s wide range of compatibility makes it perfect for people with many different devices operating on different amperage and wattage requirements. The 733 Power Bank is available right now for $99.99.

Courtesy of Anker

