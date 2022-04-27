Ahead of Mother’s Day, You Can Get New Apple iPads for $309

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re looking for the best gift for your wife or mother, then a new tablet is pretty much the dream gift. It certainly beats chocolate you bought at the drugstore or flowers you bought at the grocery store. And right now, you can buy the 9th generation iPad, a 10.2-inch tablet powered by the newly upgraded A13 Bionic chip, for just $309 via Walmart. In fact, we’re so excited about this price drop that we’ll say it again: you can buy the newest 2021 Apple iPad for just $309 today at Walmart.

Occasionally, we’ve seen Amazon drop down its own prices on this popular tablet to match Walmart, but right now, Amazon customers will have to pay $319.99 for this same tablet. However, to sweeten the pot, Amazon has made this tablet eligible for a special Mother’s Day promotion. If gift wrapping vexes you, then you can take advantage of a new gift wrapping deal. Prime members can save 50% on the cost of gift wrapping when they purchase the 2021 iPad 9, and so even if you wait until the very last minute, Amazon will make it easy to purchase the perfect gift for mom this year.

This tablet originally came out less than a year ago, and we still can’t quite wrap our heads around the fact that a brand new Apple tablet costs just $309.

Courtesy of Walmart

Editor’s Note: We’ve seen this deal go in and out of stock quickly in the past. As of Wednesday, April 27 at 9:30 a.m. ET, the discounted price was still available.

Why We’re Excited About This Deal: Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

The new 2021 iPad is selling for $329-$439 at retailers like Best Buy. As recently as this weekend, Walmart and Amazon had this same tablet priced at more than $430. To put this price in perspective, it’s one-third the price of the new iPad Pro (which is also on sale today). Even refurbished versions of the 8th generation iPad are more expensive. On rare occasions, we’ve seen prices on this particular iPad drop to $299 at Walmart, but that discount hasn’t been available in some time. For now, we believe $309 is the lowest price you’ll find on the iPad 9, although we wouldn’t be surprised if prices drop again during Prime Day 2022.

We spend a lot of time hunting for deals here at SPY, and we keep a close eye on iPad deals specifically. Yes, we do get paid to do that, but we also genuinely enjoy finding a great bargain. We love the hit of dopamine that comes when you click that “Add To Cart” button. We regularly update our readers with the latest deals on Apple products, and we watch the price of AirPods and iMacs the way some people watch the stock market.

Known for its low pricing, Walmart has consistently offered the best prices on the new iPad since its release last year. Even before its official release date, this tablet was available for pre-order at Walmart at a reduced price. More recently, Amazon has sometimes matched prices when Walmart lowers prices on new iPads, and if you’re a Prime member, it’s easier to shop with Amazon instead. Again, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the iPad 9, but it’s the lowest price we’ve seen since mid-January. Deals on new iPads come and go quickly, so if you’ve had your eye on a new Apple tablets, or if you’re looking for the perfect gift idea, then this is the lowest price you’re going to find before Mother’s Day.

Read More: The 85+ Best Gifts for Moms

About the iPad 9: Features, Release Date, Specs

In Fall 2021, Apple revealed an entirely new generation of its most popular products. There were quite a few revelations to come from Apple’s “California Streaming” press event, namely the release of the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 7 and the brand new iPad and iPad mini.

Originally released on September 24, 2021, the new iPad 9 has undergone a few upgrades since its last iteration. This newer version is powered by an upgraded A13 Bionic chip, which gives it a 20% improvement in CPU and GPU. Apple has also doubled the storage, which means this device comes with 64GB of memory instead of 32GB.

Other notable features:

The iPad 9 is made with recycled aluminum

The device’s front camera is now a 12MP ultrawide camera

A new Truetone feature adjusts the color of the screen to match the mood and surroundings of the room it’s in

The tablet charges via USB-C, which puts it on par with other Apple devices such as the iPhone, allowing it to charge it quickly and conveniently.

The iPad comes with Touch ID for extra security and Apple Pay

If you want to take notes on the fly, then you can use the Apple Pencil with the iPad 9, or if you need to take notes at school or during a meeting, you can use Apple’s Magic Keyboard and use your tablet like a laptop. There are tons of great iPad accessories that can let you make the most fo your iPad, and thanks to the extra memory and the A13 Bionic chip, your tablet won’t slow you down.

The iPad 9 began shipping in September 2021, and it was one of the most popular holiday gifts during the Christmas season. If your friends and family weren’t kind enough to gift you one, then treat yourself to one of the best tablets in the world without spending too much money.

Courtesy of Walmart

We're Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on the Gadgets of Your Dreams