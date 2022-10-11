Breaking: Prime Members Can Get iPads for $269 During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s just so much you can do with an iPad: video editing, gaming, even homework or drawing. It’s one of the most versatile tablets available, and right now, you can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad 9th Gen for only $269. This not a drill — not only was this the most popular SPY deal of the entire year, but this also marks the lowest price at which this iPad has ever been listed.

The 2021 model has an A12 Bionic chip, a Retina display and Touch ID for authentication and Apple Pay. While not as powerful as an iPad Pro, it’s more than enough for browsing the web and watching content, and at this heavy discount, it’s too good of a deal to pass up.

Previously, we’ve seen this iPad marked down to $299 and then $279, but we’ve never seen any Apple tablet reach this price point before. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so order yours while you can!

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes This iPad 9 a Great Deal

Did we mention this is the best iPad deal we’ve ever seen?

Originally $329, now only $269

Instant savings of $60

Nearly 20% off

Free shipping for Prime members

Available in Silver and Space Grey

What We Love About the iPad 9

The 10.2-inch iPad strikes the perfect balance between size and usability. It isn’t so large that you can’t easily hold it in your hand, but it’s not so small that your eyes suffer when watching content. It’s ideal for drawing on with an Apple Pencil, or for gaming (though you might want to use a connected Bluetooth controller for that, rather than on-screen controls).

With up to 256GB of storage, it has plenty of memory for photos, games, or just a lot of apps. The 8MP back camera doesn’t stack up against the iPhone’s more powerful camera, but the 12MP front camera is great for FaceTiming friends and family. The set of stereo speakers transfers sound clearly, and the iPad is also compatible with Apple AirPods Pro.

If you really want to make the most use of this iPad, pick up a keyboard case. It lets you type on it just like you would a laptop. While it might not be the best option for extensive work, it’s more than enough for when you need to get out of the house and you just don’t want to carry an entire laptop with you.

The iPad has about ten hours of battery life, which is more than enough for most tasks. Just plug it in at the end of the day and you’ll be set for anything you want to do the next morning.

Courtesy of Walmart

