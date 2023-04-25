The Best Apple Watch Bands Let You Look Great Without Spending a Fortune

There is a wide variety of Apple Watch bands available. Apple sells a handful of different bands to go with the Apple Watch, and some are great options, like the Sport Loop and Band (which you’ll find below), but they are often pricey (you don’t even want to look at the leather option pricing from Apple). That’s where third-party bands come in.

There are a number of reasons why it’s a good idea to go with a third-party Apple Watch band:

Third-party bands are significantly cheaper

Available in a wide range of colors

Fit most Apple Watch models

Look great

Don’t think that “third-party” correlates with flimsy. The Apple Watch bands that we recommend below are stylish, durable and affordable. You don’t have to spend a ton of moola to get a great-looking band that sends your wardrobe to the next level.

What to Know About Apple Watch Bands

There are a few different types of bands including:

Stainless steel

Silicone

Leather

Fabric/webbing

Sport/breathable

Colored metal

One important thing to consider is how you plan to use your watch and thus how your band may be impacted. If it’s only ever going to be worn in professional situations, you can get away with something like leather or a more delicate fabric or cloth option.

If you’re a gung-ho outdoors type, choosing something more durable like silicone or stainless steel would be the way to go. If you’re choosing a metal mesh band that is in any way colored, it’s worth noting these are usually thin coatings of paint and on more inexpensive bands, they will rub off over time.

Image courtesy of Amazon Best leather option $12.99 Best For: Those seeking a professional looking watch band that looks more traditional.

Stylish and affordable, the Marge Plus leather Apple Watch band adds the finishing touches to your wardrobe. Available in 13 different colors, you’ll be able to find a band that matches your work or casual attire. For only $12, you’ll be adding major style points by adding this watch band to your daily wear.

Pros Leather looks professional

Long lasting Cons Leather can stain

Courtesy of Amazon Best for Protection $21.99 Best For: Outdoorsy types, or the folks who are prone to scratching, damaging or cracking watches with wayward gestures. Those who work in more hands-on careers.

Apple Watches are expensive, and not everybody works a 9-5 desk job to make ends meet. When you got to get your hands dirty, but not necessarily your watch, the SUPCase protects that delicate Apple Watch with shock absorption and a raised bezel to protect the face from unexpected blows. It’s like an OtterBox, but for your watch. Cases are available for almost every Series of Apple Watch.

Pros Keeps Watch safe

Great for those who work with their hands

Consider it an insurance policy Cons Some may find it bulky

Courtesy of Amazon affordable sport band $7.98 $13.99 43% off Best For: Replacing worn or damaged original silicone bands on a budget.

Available in dozens of prints and colors, the Amsky sports band is a great affordable option for an Apple Watch band that’s ready for all kinds of situations. “Sometimes you just want a band that fits better with where you’re going to be,” says Kaley Scully, a hospital staffer. “For work I want something simple, but if I’m going somewhere fun, it’s nice to have a more colorful or fancy option. That’s why I like checking Amazon for fun but inexpensive Apple Watch Bands.”

The pin-and-tuck design of the band helps make your watch pop off the band for a more stylish and clean look. The lug-connection system is also easy to install. If you don’t feel like paying $50 for an official Apple Sport Band, go with this version instead.

Pros Inexpensive

Many design choices

Seems made of same material as Apple-branded bands Cons May not be as durable

Courtesy of Amazon Best Metal Band $19.99 $29.99 33% off Best For: Fans of designer metal bands, or those who need more durability than silicone and leather can provide.

When leather won’t quite cut it, this brushed metal Liteeology Apple Watch band adds professionalism and style to your attire. It’s compatible with all Apple Watch series, and its links are easily removable to get the right size for your wrist. Not a bad way to get great style for little money.

Courtesy of Amazon Best reviewed on Amazon $7.99 Best For: Those on a budget. This inexpensive band lets you buy a couple in different colors and still pay less that some other single bands

You can never go wrong with a minimalist look. That’s what we love about the STG Sports band because it can pair well with a casual look when you’re out, or whenever you’re at the gym working out.

SPY’s tech editor, John Velasco, wears sporty Apple Watch bands like this the majority of the time because of how well they can fit different life styles. “I have fewer decisions to make when I have on a minimalist looking Apple Watch band,” said Velasco. “The fact that I can go from the gym to a happy hour event without swapping my band because the style works for both is brilliant.”

The STG Sports band is also affordable on any budget, comfortable, and works with all Apple Watch models. It’s sporty, so don’t worry about a little sweat. Plus, it’s available in over 30 colors to mesh nicely with whatever attire you’re wearing.

Pros Minimalist look

Easy to wear

Comfortable on the wrist

Tons of colors to choose from Cons Sizes tend to be smaller than others, so try the next size up

Courtesy of Amazon Best Metal Mesh $9.99 Best For: Shoppers looking for a good quality dupe for Apple’s Milanese Loop

Similar to the Apple Milanese Loop style, but only $10, this Apple Watch Band comes in multiple colors. It snaps on and off your watch with one button, making it easy to swap out colors to match your wardrobe. It’s available for all Series of Apple Watch too.

Pros Available for every Apple Watch

Metal mesh looks great Cons Color may rub off

Courtesy of Amazon Runner-Up Leather $14.99 $25.99 42% off Best For: Those who can’t decide between the look of leather and the anti-irritation properties of silicone.

Get a sporty leather look with the Ouheng Leather Hybrid Band. With a leather outside and a silicone interior, it gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to Apple Watch bands. It easily slides on and off your Apple Watch, so you can swap out the band for any of the available 28 color options. And it doesn’t matter what series you have, it is compatible with all of them. It’s sweatproof and lightweight for a comfortable feel. The best part, it’s only $25 for a great-looking and comfortable leather band, and it’s often on sale!

Pros Best of both looks: leather and silicone

Airflow channel prevents chafing Cons More expensive than some off-brand bands

Courtesy of Apple Best Nylon $48.02 Best For: Active types who want to stay true to original Apple accessories.

The nylon weave makes for a breathable wrap that is ideal for the active types. You can quickly hook and adjust the strap around your wrist to get the most comfortable feel, regardless of the activity. Not to mention it comes in 12 unique and cool color combinations. It’s strong, yet soft, and made specifically for Apple Watches.

Pros Made for Apple

Durable

Comes in many colors Cons Could get snagged on some fabrics

Courtesy of Best Buy Best original replacement $49.00 Best For: Those who want to stick with factory and original accessories and don’t mind paying a premium for it.

An overall solid choice, this Sports Band is made of strong fluoroelastomer material that’s durable, lightweight and comfortable. The material is more durable than what you’ll find from most knock-off brands, but of course, you’ll pay for it.

According to Jim Collison, tech expert, Apple Watch owner and host of the Home Gadget Geeks Podcast, Apple-branded bands last, meaning there might now be a major need to replace one, unless it’s for fashion reasons. “The standard band on my Apple Watch 4 has worked really well and is very comfortable. If it did fail, I would most likely go with a cheaper, mid range off-brand band to replace it, but if the price was close to being the same, I would go with the Apple brand.”

And with 13 different colors, you’ll be able to match this band with your favorite outfits. While we don’t really understand why this small strip of silicone needs to cost $50 if you buy it from Apple, if you prefer original accessories, this is it.

Pros Made for Apple

Durable

Comes in many colors Cons Premium cost

Most Unique $10.99 Best For: Creative types looking to stand out form the crowd.

If you’re tired of your Apple Watch band looking like everyone else’s Apple Watch band, this is the choice for you. With a breathable woven design, plus an eye-catching rainbow weave, this band is for the extroverts among us.

Pros Fun design

Very unique

Weave is breathable Cons May irritate some skin