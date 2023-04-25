The Best Apple Watch Bands Let You Look Great Without Spending a Fortune

There is a wide variety of Apple Watch bands available. Apple sells a handful of different bands to go with the Apple Watch, and some are great options, like the Sport Loop and Band (which you’ll find below), but they are often pricey (you don’t even want to look at the leather option pricing from Apple). That’s where third-party bands come in.
There are a number of reasons why it’s a good idea to go with a third-party Apple Watch band:
- Third-party bands are significantly cheaper
- Available in a wide range of colors
- Fit most Apple Watch models
- Look great
Don’t think that “third-party” correlates with flimsy. The Apple Watch bands that we recommend below are stylish, durable and affordable. You don’t have to spend a ton of moola to get a great-looking band that sends your wardrobe to the next level.
What to Know About Apple Watch Bands
There are a few different types of bands including:
- Stainless steel
- Silicone
- Leather
- Fabric/webbing
- Sport/breathable
- Colored metal
One important thing to consider is how you plan to use your watch and thus how your band may be impacted. If it’s only ever going to be worn in professional situations, you can get away with something like leather or a more delicate fabric or cloth option.
If you’re a gung-ho outdoors type, choosing something more durable like silicone or stainless steel would be the way to go. If you’re choosing a metal mesh band that is in any way colored, it’s worth noting these are usually thin coatings of paint and on more inexpensive bands, they will rub off over time.
Best Apple Watch Bands: At a Glance
Stylish and affordable, the Marge Plus leather Apple Watch band adds the finishing touches to your wardrobe. Available in 13 different colors, you’ll be able to find a band that matches your work or casual attire. For only $12, you’ll be adding major style points by adding this watch band to your daily wear.
Pros
- Leather looks professional
- Long lasting
Cons
- Leather can stain
Apple Watches are expensive, and not everybody works a 9-5 desk job to make ends meet. When you got to get your hands dirty, but not necessarily your watch, the SUPCase protects that delicate Apple Watch with shock absorption and a raised bezel to protect the face from unexpected blows. It’s like an OtterBox, but for your watch. Cases are available for almost every Series of Apple Watch.
Pros
- Keeps Watch safe
- Great for those who work with their hands
- Consider it an insurance policy
Cons
- Some may find it bulky
Available in dozens of prints and colors, the Amsky sports band is a great affordable option for an Apple Watch band that’s ready for all kinds of situations. “Sometimes you just want a band that fits better with where you’re going to be,” says Kaley Scully, a hospital staffer. “For work I want something simple, but if I’m going somewhere fun, it’s nice to have a more colorful or fancy option. That’s why I like checking Amazon for fun but inexpensive Apple Watch Bands.”
The pin-and-tuck design of the band helps make your watch pop off the band for a more stylish and clean look. The lug-connection system is also easy to install. If you don’t feel like paying $50 for an official Apple Sport Band, go with this version instead.
Pros
- Inexpensive
- Many design choices
- Seems made of same material as Apple-branded bands
Cons
- May not be as durable
When leather won’t quite cut it, this brushed metal Liteeology Apple Watch band adds professionalism and style to your attire. It’s compatible with all Apple Watch series, and its links are easily removable to get the right size for your wrist. Not a bad way to get great style for little money.
You can never go wrong with a minimalist look. That’s what we love about the STG Sports band because it can pair well with a casual look when you’re out, or whenever you’re at the gym working out.
SPY’s tech editor, John Velasco, wears sporty Apple Watch bands like this the majority of the time because of how well they can fit different life styles. “I have fewer decisions to make when I have on a minimalist looking Apple Watch band,” said Velasco. “The fact that I can go from the gym to a happy hour event without swapping my band because the style works for both is brilliant.”
The STG Sports band is also affordable on any budget, comfortable, and works with all Apple Watch models. It’s sporty, so don’t worry about a little sweat. Plus, it’s available in over 30 colors to mesh nicely with whatever attire you’re wearing.
Pros
- Minimalist look
- Easy to wear
- Comfortable on the wrist
- Tons of colors to choose from
Cons
- Sizes tend to be smaller than others, so try the next size up
Similar to the Apple Milanese Loop style, but only $10, this Apple Watch Band comes in multiple colors. It snaps on and off your watch with one button, making it easy to swap out colors to match your wardrobe. It’s available for all Series of Apple Watch too.
Pros
- Available for every Apple Watch
- Metal mesh looks great
Cons
- Color may rub off
Get a sporty leather look with the Ouheng Leather Hybrid Band. With a leather outside and a silicone interior, it gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to Apple Watch bands. It easily slides on and off your Apple Watch, so you can swap out the band for any of the available 28 color options. And it doesn’t matter what series you have, it is compatible with all of them. It’s sweatproof and lightweight for a comfortable feel. The best part, it’s only $25 for a great-looking and comfortable leather band, and it’s often on sale!
Pros
- Best of both looks: leather and silicone
- Airflow channel prevents chafing
Cons
- More expensive than some off-brand bands
The nylon weave makes for a breathable wrap that is ideal for the active types. You can quickly hook and adjust the strap around your wrist to get the most comfortable feel, regardless of the activity. Not to mention it comes in 12 unique and cool color combinations. It’s strong, yet soft, and made specifically for Apple Watches.
Pros
- Made for Apple
- Durable
- Comes in many colors
Cons
- Could get snagged on some fabrics
An overall solid choice, this Sports Band is made of strong fluoroelastomer material that’s durable, lightweight and comfortable. The material is more durable than what you’ll find from most knock-off brands, but of course, you’ll pay for it.
According to Jim Collison, tech expert, Apple Watch owner and host of the Home Gadget Geeks Podcast, Apple-branded bands last, meaning there might now be a major need to replace one, unless it’s for fashion reasons. “The standard band on my Apple Watch 4 has worked really well and is very comfortable. If it did fail, I would most likely go with a cheaper, mid range off-brand band to replace it, but if the price was close to being the same, I would go with the Apple brand.”
And with 13 different colors, you’ll be able to match this band with your favorite outfits. While we don’t really understand why this small strip of silicone needs to cost $50 if you buy it from Apple, if you prefer original accessories, this is it.
Pros
- Made for Apple
- Durable
- Comes in many colors
Cons
- Premium cost
If you’re tired of your Apple Watch band looking like everyone else’s Apple Watch band, this is the choice for you. With a breathable woven design, plus an eye-catching rainbow weave, this band is for the extroverts among us.
Pros
- Fun design
- Very unique
- Weave is breathable
Cons
- May irritate some skin
Apple Watch Band Frequently Asked Questions
There are common questions shoppers have about Apple Watch bands. They are:
Does It Matter What Band I Get For My Apple Watch?
In short, no. What’s most important is your personal comfort. If you prefer the waterproof and tear-proof nature of a silicone band, go for it. If you like the look of luxe leather for a professional setting, that’s an excellent choice also. Third-party manufacturers make their bands to fit just as exactly as Apple’s do you from the factory. As long as you’re buying from a reputable company with good reviews on its products, you’re likely to be very happy with your new Apple Watch band.
How Are Apple Watch Bands Supposed To Be?
An Apple Watch band, whether it’s direct from Apple or from another manufacturer, should fit snugly, but should not mark your wrist or cut off your circulation. Ideally, there’s some breathing room around the band to allow for air circulation, since this can help prevent rashes from developing. If you do notice, skin irritation, it could be that you are allergic to the substance your band is made from. In that case, switch to a different type and see if you still have the same problem. The key here is that Apple Watch bands should be comfortable so that you hardly feel like you’re wearing anything at all.
How Do I know What Apple Watch Band To Buy?
The good news is you’ve done the right thing by coming here. Reading buying guides with plenty of suggestions, particularly if they are from knowledgeable writers like those here at Spy are a great way to become informed about what’s available. From there, checking customer reviews to see how satisfied people are with their purchases will go along way to helping you understand what you can expect with yours.