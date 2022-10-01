The 25+ Best iPhone Accessories To Unlock the Full Potential of Your iPhone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Just like MacBook Pro accessories or Kindle accessories, pairing your iPhone with the best iPhone accessories raises the bar on a device that is already undeniably awesome. The Apple ecosystem of products also includes top-rated earbuds, headphones and cases that allow for seamless integration between one device and another. For instance, put in your AirPods and they automatically pair with your new iPhone 14. Or wirelessly charge your smartphone through your MagSafe protective phone case. And while it’s pretty amazing what Apple has accomplished with its line of official iPhone accessories, some of the best iPhone accessories actually come from innovative third-party brands like MOFT, JBL and Anker.

We’ve tested a lot of iPhone accessories over the past couple of years including chargers, cases, ring lights, phone holders and tons more. In our experience, the best iPhone accessories let you enhance the utility of your iPhone in some way. For instance, they might extend the battery life or let you make the most of the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s impressive cameras.

Below you’ll find all the cases, earbuds, device trackers and other iPhone accessories you need to maximize the potential of your iPhone. Trust us, you’ll wonder how you went without these ingenious devices before.

How We Chose The Best iPhone Accessories

When choosing the best iPhone accessories for sale in 2022, there are several things we take into consideration when we curate our list, but the majority of them have been chosen based on our real-world testing, our long-term use and customer reviews. They’re also practical gadgets that have purpose in complementing the iPhone. We take into consideration that iPhones are used for a variety of purposes.

Therefore, no matter if you’re a content creator capturing video, a jet-setter that can’t readily access outlets for power, or frequently send emails out for your job, these accessories cover a broad range of uses. The best iPhone accessories should have a meaningful place throughout everyday life. Just like the iPhone, it would be challenging trying to get through a day without these accessories.

Even though brand reliability is also equally important, especially when a product has proven to be reliable, there are other brands that come across our desks that surprise us. They might not be as recognizable, but it’s not a reason to totally avoid them.

1. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

A new iPhone and AirPods Pro go together like spaghetti and meatballs. The seamless integration and connection make using them simple for even the least technically savvy person. The fit is excellent for all ear shapes thanks to the inclusion of fitted tips on the Pros. But the real bread and butter is the active noise cancellation and transparency mode which allows you to hear yourself without having to remove an earbud, further improved through the Adaptive Transparency feature that lets you hear things outside while reducing overbearing sounds. You can also charge through MagSafe and wireless charging.

Courtesy of Apple

2. AirFly Pro

Apple going strictly wireless has come with its set of frustrations. One of them is the lack of Bluetooth support for in-flight entertainment. That’s where the AirFly Pro comes in. You can use this to connect your Bluetooth iPhone accessories like AirPods Pro or your AirPods Max to the AirFly Pro and connect it with the in-flight entertainment through the 3.5mm port. It’s a minor price tag to pay for a world of convenience.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive for iPhone

The iXpand is a quick and convenient way to get files, photos and videos copied off your phone and onto a portable thumb drive. It plugs directly into the charging port on your phone instead of having to deal with a laptop or computer be the intermediary for file transfers. It’s tiny too making it easy to keep in your pocket or bag.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. MOFT Snap-On Magnetic Stand & Wallet for iPhone 12

We love MOFT, the technology accessory company behind some of the most ingenious iPhone accessories in the world. After a wildly successful Kickstarter, the company has expanded its line of origami-style phone stands, cases and chargers. This two-in-one stand and wallet can hold your cards while you’re on the go or prop up your phone while you’re watching YouTube videos. It also takes advantage of MagSafe for added convenience.

Amazon

5. Apple Airtags

With Airtags, the days of losing your keys or wallet are essentially over. For a forgetful person, this is music to your ears. Airtags are compatible with iPhones or iPads iOS 14.5 or later. These tiny trackers use Bluetooth from nearby iPhone devices to ping your lost keys, wallet, or purse (whatever your tracker is attached to) and provide you directions when you’re within 30 feet of your lost item. The tracking is reliable and the tracker itself is so small and non-intrusive, you can drop it in a bag and forget about it. Hopefully, you don’t forget your bag, but hey, that’s why you bought the tracker.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station

The Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Charging Station is something of a work of genius, able to charge a phone, wireless earbuds, and smartwatch all at once. You can even fold it to find the perfect angle to suit you, or to fold up and store in a bag when you’re traveling. The one downside is that this isn’t compatible with Samsung smartwatches.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. JBL Clip 4

The JBL Clip is a great companion for iPhone users. The carabiner-style clip attaches to your favorite hiking bag, the top of your tent or your golf bag and is readily available when you want to fire up the tunes. Plus it’s waterproof and dustproof so you don’t have to worry if the weather takes a turn while you’re out and about.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. MagSafe Charger

To quickly and reliably charge your iPhone, the MagSafe charger is the way to go. It snaps onto the back of your phone and even charges through some cases (we’ll get to MagSafe cases later). When paired with a 20W power adapter (more on that later as well) you will get the fastest charging available for your iPhone. And you don’t have to own a new iPhone 12 to take advantage — MagSafe works with iPhone 8 and later.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

One of the weirder moves Apple has made was to not include a charging block with iPhone 12 purchases. At least it gives you the opportunity to upgrade the charging blocks you have laying around your house with an Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter. This adapter maximizes the charging strength of your MagSafe charger for the fastest charging speeds available to iPhone users.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Apple AirPods Max

If you want unrivaled sound quality to go with your iPhone, the Apple AirPods Max are the way to go. The audio is pristine and the headphones are so comfortable you won’t mind wearing them all day, whether for work or just personal enjoyment. Features such as top-of-the-line noise-canceling as well as 3D spatial audio further separate these as one of the best accessories for iPhone users far and wide.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Tray

The Courant Catch:3 is another iPhone accessory that’s been tested by the SPY team, and after using this product for over a year, we haven’t found anything to complain about. The attractive leather surface (and optional monogramming) also makes this one of the best iPhone accessories to give as a gift.

Courtesy of Courant

12. Apple Magsafe Duo Charger

iPhones aren’t the only Apple devices that are capable of wireless charging. For Apple power uses, a Duo charger is the way to go. You’ll be able to charge your iPhone and Apple Watch or iPhone and Airpods simultaneously with one device instead of having cables running all over your desk or nightstand. If you have multiple Apple devices with wireless charging, the Duo charger is a no-brainer.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

Looking to declutter your life? Now you can have everything in one place — your phone, money and identification — without the bulk of your wallet thanks to the Leather Wallet with MagSafe. No longer do you have to sit on your bulky wallet (which does horrible things to your lower back and posture), plus, it adds an element of sophistication and style to your phone case.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. XINBAOHONG Selfie Ring Light

For content creators, streamers and aspiring influencers who want to make professional-quality content, proper lighting is a must. Fortunately, there are tons of affordable ring lights and tripods available via Amazon Prime. This Selfie Ring Light from XINBAOHONG is a rechargeable clip-on light with three different modes. It’s small and can be clipped onto a tablet, phone, or monitor screen.

15. SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller

New iPhones have such great displays and powerful chipsets that make gaming a blast. Pairing your iPhone with the SteelSeries Nimbus+ takes the iPhone gaming experience to a whole new level. You can mount your phone on the Xbox-style controller and take advantage of four free months of Apple Arcade. Your hands will certainly cramp up before the 50-hour battery life runs out.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Lifeprint Portable Photo Printer

This Bluetooth and WiFi-enabled photo printer makes printing photos from your iPhone quick and easy. When connected to WiFi you can print from anywhere in your house with the click of a button. This printer also has an awesome secret power — it prints live photos. How? Turn your camera on and hover over a printed live photo and watch your photo come to life. Pretty cool, huh?

Courtesy of Amazon

17. iOttie Wireless Car Charger

The claws grip onto a wide variety of phone sizes so it doesn’t matter if you rock the iPhone mini or iPhone 12 Max — you’re covered. The mount is sturdy while the charger pivots and adjusts to maneuver into the most comfortable and convenient spot possible. And this wireless car charger will even charge through certain iPhone cases.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Scosche Powervolt

Does your phone need a quick power up while you are running an errand? The Powervolt car charger can charge up to two phones at once and does so quickly. It has 20W of wired charging power making quick work of filling up a dead battery. You can expect about 50% battery life with 30 minutes of charging time.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe

A lot of people want a PopGrip for their phones, but it gets in the way of MagSafe charging. After all, how are you supposed to charge something with a big honking grip in the way?This PopSockets PopGrim presents an easy solution: it just slides off when you need to charge something. Bear in mind that this is designed to be used with a compatible case, and isn’t recommend for bare phones.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Nomad Kevlar Lightning Cable

If we’re being honest, a lot of charging cables aren’t built to last. The protective shielding breaks and wires become exposed. The Kevlar Lightning Cable is reinforced to withstand all the wear and tear that cables go through daily. It can even withstand a little dirt and water without breaking. If you’re done with non-durable cables, this Kevlar cable is worth it.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. LifeProof FRĒ Series Waterproof Case for iPhone 11

For those of you who are a bit more accident prone, the LifeProof case can keep a butter finger moment from turning into a $1,000 accident. It’s completely waterproof so you can accidentally drop your phone into the bottom of a pool and not have to worry. And the scratch protector keeps your screen safe from nicks, scratches and cracks.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. ElectJet PowerPie USB-C Power Bank

Powerful enough to charge laptops, but small enough to fit in your bag, the ElecJet PowerPie Power Bank can be a lifesaver when your phone is on its last droplets of battery life. It can charge iPhones with 20W worth of charging power and speed, meaning you can get a quick power boost with minimal charging time. You’ll want to pair this iPhone accessory with a Nomad Kevlar Lightning Cable for a quick and durable iPhone charging setup.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Metisinno Pop Socket

There are few things that suck worse than dropping your phone. With the Metisinno Pop Socket, you can maintain a better grip on your phone as well as have a little pop-out stand available when you want to set your phone down and watch something. It easily attaches to your phone, but it does require a MagSafe charger to use. With eight available colors, you can find the one that matches your personal style.

Courtesy of Amazon

24. Apple Silicone Case with MagSafe

These smooth and soft cases are comfortable to hold and come in a wide variety of colors. The feel is soft yet grippy, while the inside is lined with microfiber for extra phone protection. The best part is you don’t have to remove your case to wirelessly charge it with a MagSafe Charger — it will charge right through the case.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Rode AI-Micro

The death of the headphone jack with the iPhone is still affecting people on a regular basis. If you’re passionate about shooting video with your iPhone and prefer using a dedicated microphone to record audio, then the Rode AI-Micro has everything you need. For podcasters, it’s also an essential iPhone accessory because it allows you to connect various microphones for audio recording — both lavaliers and other external microphones. There’s even a headphone jack that allows users to monitor the audio levels of the recorded audio, as well as the ability to connect your favorite pair of headphones or earbuds to listen to music.

Courtesy of B & H

26. Nomad Base Station Pro

Wireless chargers can be finicky. Sometimes you need to position your iPhone in just a precise way in order to initiate the charging process. The Nomad Base Station Pro, however, eliminates this frustration because all you need to do is plop your iPhone anywhere on the charging pad and let it do its thing. Better yet, the Nomad Base Station Pro can wirelessly charge up to three devices simultaneously. If you have an Apple Watch, there’s also a separate attachment you can pick up as well to charge it.

Courtesy of Nomad

27. Satechi Aluminum Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand

When your desk area is thin on real estate, you know every bit counts. That’s why we really love how the Satechi Aluminum Two-in-One Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand offers so much without taking a lot of space. Not only is it a magnetic charger for the iPhone 12 and 13, but there’s also a spot where you can conveniently charge your AirPods as well (assuming it’s a newer one that features a wireless charging case). The only thing you’ll need to supply is a recommended 18/20W wall charger.

Courtesy of Amazon

28. Universal Cell Phone Stand

There are hundreds of phone stands on Amazon, and many of them feature wireless charging (like our previous option). However, we’re fans of the ToBeoneer universal phone stand. We’ve tested this accessory and found that it’s perfect for the office. The stand is made from aluminum and it’s chic, affordable and sturdy, with a conveniently placed hole at the bottom for charging cables.

Courtesy of Amazon

29. ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Bank

You could go with a battery bank to charge your iPhone, but that means you’ll need to carry along a Lightning cable with you. Ditch the wire and check out the ESR HaloLock Wireless Power Bank because it offers wireless charging courtesy of MagSafe. If you own a newer iPhone that supports MagSafe, you’ll be able to easily attach this directly on the back of the iPhone for wire-free charging. This 10,000 mAh battery is also pretty compact in size and can offer about 1.5 charges for your iPhone 14. It even features a USB-C port as well, which can charge all your other devices.

Courtesy of Amazon

30. SmallRig Wireless Control Foldable Smartphone Stabilizer

If you’re a content creator, the SmallRig is a must-have. This is kind of like an entire studio in one. Not only does it contain a mount for your phone, but it also includes places to attach an LED light and a microphone, as well as a wireless control button. It makes it easy to start filming with everything you need right there. While the SmallRig is advertised as working with the iPhone 13, it’s adjustable in size so it will fit most modern-szied phones.

Courtesy of Amazon

31. Tempered Glass Camera Lens Protector

You’re making content. What’s the most important asset? That’s right: your lenses. Make sure they’re protected with tempered glass screen protectors that fit the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. If you drop your phone, no problem; the lens cover will take the damage, and it’s designed to be practically invisible. It won’t interfere with normal operation of the camera, but will keep it safe.

Courtesy of Amazon

32. VEGO iPhone 14 Case With Camera Cover

Continuing in the vein of keeping your camera safe, the VEGO iPhone 14 case is designed with a sliding cover for the camera itself. When not in use, keep the case closed; not only will it keep your lenses safe from harm, but it also reduces the amount of dust and grime that can build up. The case also supports magnetic car mounts and includes a kick-stand for easier viewing. On the opposite side of the case, it comes with a tempered glass screen protector to keep your screen just as safe as your camera.

Courtesy of Amazon

