The 12 Best iPhone Chargers To Keep Your Phone Juiced Up in 2022

When you lose the wall adapter or charging cable to your iPhone, it can feel like the end of the world at that moment when you need them. But have no fear: if for some reason you do lose the iPhone charger your phone came with, the best iPhone chargers are available for online purchase so you can still keep your precious little phone charged at all times. Some non-Apple iPhone charging options even offer additional features beyond what you can purchase from Apple.

Although our favorite iPhone chargers will always and forever be from Apple, the right charger for your iPhone might not be the best iPhone charger for ours. We’ve all got different preferences and that’s totally okay. That’s why we included a number of different iPhone charger options to consider below for every kind of iPhone user living in our modern world. From replacement Lightning cables (you know, the ones that charge your phone ultra fast) to charging block replacements for your wire to wireless charging options that will keep your iPhone powered on totally wire-free, we’ve got a lot of options to choose from.

See the best iPhone chargers you can purchase online right now from retailers like Amazon, Apple, Target and more.

1. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

BEST OVERALL

Any talk of the best iPhone chargers would be silly without at least one official Apple product. Though the original maker of a product isn’t necessarily the best, an original product offers the least risk and liability. That’s why you might consider picking up the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, especially if you’re still using a USB-A wall adapter. USB-C charges way faster than USB-A and will fast-charge iPhone 8s and above. Of course, because this is Apple, this is just for the adapter and you’ll have to get a cable separately. But, believe us when we say it, the 20W USB-C makes buying the separate cable worth it — this puppy charges your phone faster than fast. The only thing we dislike is that the wire could be a little longer.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Anker 323 Charger

RUNNER-UP

Though going with the Apple Power Adapter is the best risk-reward proposition, the Anker 323 Charger makes a strong case for itself as one of the best iPhone chargers you can purchase, hands down. This wall charger features two ports: a 32W 2 Port USB C port for larger devices and a 20W USB C power adapter port for smaller devices. This yields two benefits: More devices charging at once or faster charging for a smaller device using the USB C port. Just plug it into the wall or fold the plug up if you’re traveling. Oh, and don’t worry about speed, either — this is one of the fastest chargers you can purchase.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Anker USB C Wall Charger 20W

BEST SMALL ANKER

Just because it’s tiny doesn’t mean that it won’t pack a punch. The Anker USB C Wall Charger is a 20W charger that has the ability to specifically charge your iPhone. It can charge your iPhone all the way up to 50% in just 25 minutes total, which is 3 times faster than that old 5W charger you’ve gotten way too used to. Each charging block even comes with heat protection properties so it doesn’t overheat in addition to a power turner chip that adjusts power output. Simply plug your iPhone charging cable into it and charge your iPhone faster than you can imagine.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Novobit Super Fast iPhone Charger

BEST CHARGER + CABLE COMBO

If you’ve managed to lose both your charger and cable recently, the Novobit Super Fast iPhone Charger offers up great value. For the price of one wall charger, you get the charger, the cable and wicked fast charging speeds. It ain’t special, but it’s cheaper than Apple’s charger (while offering the same 20W) and can charge your iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes total. Plus, it comes with two chargers total. Who knew USB C power adapters could be so inexpensive?

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Amazon Basics 65W USB-C 3.0 Wall Charger

BEST FOR IPHONES + MACBOOKS

The Amazon Basics 65W USB-C 3.0 Wall Charger offers all the power you need for an iPhone and then some. With 65W, this charger slightly exceeds the power of the Apple 61W USB-C Power Adapter that it sells for MacBook Pro computers and costs about half as much. So if the idea of one wall charger for your iPhone and laptop seems appealing, this is the best iPhone charger for you. Unfortunately, with only one port, you can’t charge both devices at once, but it will charge your phone way faster than your laptop would run out of battery.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. E Egoway 4-Port Charger

BEST FOR MULTIPLE DEVICES

Speaking of charging multiple devices, the E Egoway 4-Port Charger will definitely do the trick for your iPhone and three other devices. The two USB-C ports, one 60W and the other 18W, will take care of MacBooks and iPhones respectively while the two standard USB-A ports will juice up whatever else you need, just a bit more slowly. As a nice feature, the charger comes with a cord and a brick-style attachment (much like previous MacBook chargers) so you can use it however is most convenient.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand

BEST WIRELESS CHARGER

The Belkin BoostCharge 10W Wireless Charging Stand is more than one of the best iPhone chargers. It’s one of the best wireless phone chargers, period. Sure, it charges your phone as fast (or slow) as wireless chargers go, but for wireless chargers, convenience in design goes a long way. We like the Belkin charger because it can charge through cases 3mm or less and you can set your phone on the charger vertically or horizontally and it will still charge. That’s really useful if you want to be able to monitor the time and messages or even to get some sweet bedside bingeing on while your phone charges.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Cabepow 15 Ft Extra Long iPhone Charger Cord

BEST EXTRA LONG

Sometimes, the traditional length of a charging cable might not make sense for your circumstances. Let’s say your outlet is on the other side of the room and you simply need to was a TikTok or 60 before bed each night. You don’t want your phone to die mid-cat video, do you? Of course not. That’s why Cabepow made the longest iPhone charging cable we’ve ever seen. At 15 feet total, this extra-long iPhone charging cord is 100% capable of charging your phone effectively and quickly.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Anker PowerCore III Wireless Charger Powerbank

BEST WIRELESS + POWER BANK CHARGER

We appreciate the practicality of the Anker PowerCore III Wireless Charger Powerbank. Whatever kind of charging your iPhone needs at the moment, this charger has got you covered. Use either the USB-A port or USB-C port when you need speedier charging or just set your phone on top of the Qi-certified charger when hanging around to pick up a few extra battery points. With a 10,000mAh cell inside, you’ll be able to fully charge a later edition iPhone more than once.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. YEFOOT 5-Pack iPhone Chargers

BEST OPTIONS

Depending on where you might be charging your phone, you might need a different length charger per location. YEFOOT solves this problem with a variety of different charging lengths so you can get charging no matter where you are in the house. Using braided nylon, these tough chargers are built in two 3-feet options, two 6-footers and a 10-foot charging cord option for juicing up no matter your circumstance.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Courant Catch 3 Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray

BEST CHARGER + TRAY

The Courant Catch 3 Wireless Phone Charger & Accessory Tray should be in every home next to the door. Not only is it sleek and eye-catching, but it’s also super convenient for emptying your pockets and charging your phone. Just plop the phone on the charger and dump any keys, coins or wallet into the accessory tray for the next time you’re headed out the door. To really bring this tray to the next level for yourself or for a gift, get a custom monogram on the tray.

Courtesy of Courant

12. Anker USB-C Lightning Cable

BEST OVERALL REPLACEMENT CABLE

We might seem biased turning to Anker as often as we have here, but the truth is that we’ve used many of their products and just never had problems. So if you need a USB-C Lightning Cable, we unreservedly recommend the Anker USB-C Lightning Cable. It boasts a 35,000-bend lifespan and the wrap on the cable will help prevent awkward bends and tears to the cord. It can also do high-speed charging if paired with an 18W charger too.

Courtesy of Amazon

