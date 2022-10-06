The Best iPhone Deals at Amazon, Visible, Best Buy, and Walmart

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With the release of the new iPhone 14 on September 16, there’s no doubt that previous generations of the iPhones are going to start dropping in price. However, the best iPhone deals don’t just cover the previous generation of iPhones. Because wireless companies are so eager to attract new customers, you can actually find a ton of great iPhone 14 deals.

If you’re searching for the lowest prices on the iPhone 14 and other popular Apple smartphones, then read on! We’ve collected all of the best iPhone deals of October 2022 for you below.

How To Get the Best iPhone 14 Deals

Before we get into the best iPhone deals of the moment, we wanted to answer a question a lot of you will have: where can I find the lowest prices on the iPhone 14?

Earlier this month, Apple’s annual keynote event revealed that the latest iPhone 14 lineup would consist of four new models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — each with upgrades compelling enough to make a case for being some of the best smartphones of the upcoming holiday season.

With the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus pricing coming in at $799 and $899 and the Pro and Pro Max coming in at $999 and $1099, the new generations of iPhones require a serious investment. However

While there aren’t many discounts on the base price of the new iPhone 14 models, many wireless carriers offer other discounts, incentives and bonus gifts for new subscribers. So if you want to save on this new flagship smartphone, switching carriers is your best bet. For instance, customers who switch to Visible’s unlimited plan and buy the new iPhone 14 will get a free pair of AirPods and a $200 gift card, which can be used against the overall cost of the phone.

In addition, you can find some subscriber-based deals on previous generations of the iPhone. From the iPhone 14 to the iPhone SE, we’ve found some of the best iPhone deals of the year. Strike while the iron is hot and take advantage of the best deals on iPhones for 2022.

Visible iPhone Deals – $200 Gift Card + Free AirPods

We’ve written about Visible’s iPhone deals before on SPY, and now that the new iPhone 14 has hit store the virtual shelves, Visible is back with one of the best iPhone deals on the new 14 model. Visible is a DTC wireless provider that offers some of the best low-cost cell phone plans, with unlimited plans that anyone can afford.

There’s a great deal being offered as part of Visible’s upgrade program. New subscribers who make the switch to Visible and get the new iPhone 14 Pro will also get a $200 gift card and a free pair of Apple AirPods 3. This is an incredible offer for anyone that’s finally making the switch away from their parent’s cell phone plan and needs a low-cost unlimited plan of their own.

The Best Amazon iPhone Deals

Amazon is another great source for scoring the best iPhone deals. Depending on your cell phone carrier, it can be simple and easy to purchase your phone through Amazon without the stress of going into a store. Right now, you can get an Apple iPhone 13 for $799 with a Cricket Wireless subscription.

Save $100 on the iPhone 13

Buy the iPhone 13 on Amazon and sign up for a Cricket Wireless plan to save $100 on the cost of the iPhone 13 Pro. Because the iPhone 14 doesn’t represent a major upgrade, you’ll still be getting a flagship phone — at a much better price than the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro (Renewed)

Some of Amazon’s best iPhone deals are on “renewed” iPhones, which have been certified by Amazon for like-new quality. This iPhone 11 Pro also comes with 256GB of storage, which is a major upgrade over most smartphones.

iPhone Accessories at Amazon

Amazon also has some great deals on iPhone accessories, including charging cables, iPhone 14 cases and MagSafe power banks. We’ve included some of the top deals on iPhone accessories for you below.

Mint Mobile iPhone Deals

Mint Mobile has a ton of deals on a variety of iPhone models. Right now, you can get phones like the iPhone SE for just $519. Other models such as the iPhone 12 Mini are also going for as low as $569.

Walmart iPhone Deals

Walmart has been a destination for affordable home goods, clothing, food and more. But did you know that they’re also a great place for deals on tech and mobile devices like the iPhone? Verizon customers can get a new iPhone 14 for $21.64/month for 36 months.

Those who are to trade their iPhones in can also save up to $1,100 on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max devices with an eligible trade-in.

Best Buy iPhone Deals

Bust Buy shoppers can save up to $800 on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus or up to $1000 on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in of iPhone 12 or newer.

Xfinity iPhone Deals

Xfinity has a ton of deals for its iPhone subscribers to enjoy. Right now, Xfinity customers can save up to $400 on the new iPhone 14 Pro. Older models such as the iPhone 12 can be purchased for $429.99 and the Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation) is going for just $349.99.

