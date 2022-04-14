The Best Laptop Cooling Pads Stop Your Gaming Laptop from Overheating

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Even the best laptops (and especially gaming laptops) are known to overheat after prolonged use. Keeping them on your desk or bed can reduce airflow, causing them to overheat which can, in turn, affect performance.

Fortunately, you don’t have to disassemble your console in order to fix your fan; with the best cooling laptop pads, you can help cool your laptop down so you can continue to stream, game, write and surf the web without having to worry about a thing.

How We Chose the Best Laptop Cooling Pads

We took the guesswork out of finding the best laptop cooling pads for you. It doesn’t matter if you have an 11-inch Chromebook, or a big gaming laptop, these cooling pads work for many various sized laptops. Here are the criteria we looked at in order to determine the best laptop cooling pads to purchase:

Fans – All the cooling pads below have at least two fans, with exception of the Klim Temptest which actually sucks air out. More fans doesn’t necessarily mean better, but you’ll get better cooling coverage with more than a single fan.

Lighting – If you’re into gaming, you’ll more than likely appreciate a good RGB lighting cooling stand. Many of the fans below have cool border lights or fan lights that are adjustable.

Height Adjustment – You want to be as comfortable as possible while you work. We looked for laptop cooling pads with adjustable height settings and ones that keep your laptop from sliding off the front.

You spent a lot of money on your new laptop. Make sure you take care of it and keep it from overheating with one of these laptop cooling pads below.

1. Thermaltake Massive 20 RGB Cooling Pad

If it’s big and powerful enough to keep a 19-inch gaming laptop cool, then it will also work for your 13-inch daily driver. The controls on the side make it easy to control the RGB lighting as well as the airflow. Plus, it has three adjustable height settings to get your laptop placement just right. This laptop cooling pad may be a bit oversized for some gamers, but we think it’s the best option for most people.

Why It’s the Best: We love this laptop’s RGB lighting on the edges, powerful cooling ability and extra-large size, which can accomodating gaming laptops up to 19 inches.

2. HAVIT Laptop Cooling Pad

Built for bigger gaming laptops and ultrabooks between 15 and 17 inches, this handy cooler features an ultra-slim and ergonomic design so it won’t get in the way. More than that, it’s built with a high-quality multi-directional metal mesh and three internal cooling fans that are not only extremely quiet but also highly efficient. There are a lot of cheap gaming laptop cooling pads for sale on Amazon, but this is one of the most popular options among gamers, with more than 22,000 five-star ratings. Best of all, it’s currently on sale, so don’t miss the on-page coupon for instant extra $5 savings.

3. Kootek Laptop Cooling Pad

This laptop cooling pad provides a lot of flexibility from being able to adjust which fans are running and which ones are off to adjusting the height up to six different settings. It can fit 12-inch to 17-inch laptops and includes a convenient stopper in the front so your laptop won’t slide off. It illuminates red LED lights when you want and even has two USB ports on the side for added connectivity.

4. Cooler Master NotePal X-Slim Laptop Cooling Pad

This svelte cooling pad is a low-key option that’s light and breathable, with a high-performance 160mm fan that can spin at a powerful 1500 RPM. It doesn’t add any heft to your setup, and it comes with two different height settings for your comfort. It also features cable grooves for simple cable management while in use. Plus, when you’re finished using it, it’s simple to store due to its thin profile. Perhaps its biggest draw is that it’s cheap, yet powerful.

5. Klim Wind Laptop Cooling Pad

With fans that reach 1200 RPMs, this laptop cooling stand definitely moves air, and a lot of it, to keep your laptop from overheating. And it doesn’t matter what size your laptop is, as it can cool everything from 11-inch laptops all the way up to 19-inch ones. With the two rear legs and frontal pegs, it also serves as a convenient desktop stand for your laptop.

6. Ice Coorel Laptop Cooling Pad

With six fans blowing at 2400 RPMs, your laptop will remain plenty cool. Yet, the six fans remain quiet during operation, so it won’t sound like you’re working from an airplane in the process. The laptop cooling stand also sports additional USB ports to keep all your devices connected.

7. Targus 17-Inch Dual Fan Lap Chill Mat

This laptop cooling pad was built with your comfort in mind, and it comes in a few different configurations to better suit how you like to game. The dual fans keep your laptop cool while the elevated and ergonomic stand keeps any heat from radiating on your legs (if you have the laptop in your lap). And since the stand weighs less than two pounds, it’s ideal for working where ever you can take a seat, even if that’s on your couch.

8. Klim Ultimate RGB Laptop Cooling Pad

Gamers like to show off their lighting rigs, and the Klim Ultimate does just that. Not only does the 750 RPM cooling power keep big 17-to 19-inch laptops cool, but it looks cool doing it with its base light strip and five different lighting settings. Plus, there are four different adjustable settings for comfortable viewing angles.

9. TopMate C5 Laptop Cooling Pad

Not only can this keep your laptop cool, but it is also a great choice for other gaming systems like your PlayStation or Xbox. But back to the matter at hand — the TopMate C5 has a convenient hinged flap that prevents your laptop from sliding off, even as you raise it using the five adjustable settings. And the LCD screen and controls in the front make it a convenient laptop cooling pad choice.

9. TECKNET Laptop Cooling Pad

Keep your laptop nice and chill with this handy laptop cooling pad. Built with a metal mesh surface, this pad was made to help air flow more efficiently, instantly helping to prevent your laptop from overheating. This cooling pad supports laptops from 12 to 16 inches, which makes it perfect for cooling down MacBooks or MacBook Air laptops that have started to get too hot for comfort.

Also Consider: Klim Tempest Plug-In Laptop Cooler with Vacuum Fan

If you travel a bunch and don’t want to lug around the best laptop cooling pad with you, consider the Klim Temptest that attaches to laptops with side and rear exhausts. It detects when your laptop gets warm and extracts hot air from your machine. You can also go manual and use one of the 13 fan speed levels to cool your laptop as well.