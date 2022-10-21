The Best Phone Grips Make Using Your Phone Easier, But We Also Like These PopSockets Alternatives

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the 21st Century, and we’re all attached to our smartphones 24/7, making phone grips an ever-present part of our daily lives. There’s not much your phone can’t do, so having it around all the time makes total sense. However, with the growing size of phones, it has become increasingly difficult to use them with just one hand. Any time you want to take a selfie or simply reach across to the opposite corner of your phone, you risk a catastrophic drop.

It can also be challenging to hold your phone while holding other things — like groceries, your purse, a pet’s leash or even a child. The stakes are high here, folks. For that reason, the best phone grips are designed to keep your expensive gadgets securely in hand.

Phone grips are phone accessories that attach to the back of the phone or phone case and provide a loop or handle under which to place your fingers. The most popular of these are the famous PopSockets, which are pop-up telescoping phone grips that have colorful designs. We also like the company’s overall messaging and goal: this past summer PopSockets was accredited by the Fair Labor Association, getting ace marks in categories like living wage, supplier relationships, grievance mechanisms and training.

That doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to one type of phone grip, though. As the market continues to expand, many great PopSockets alternatives exist. The best phone grippers are affordable, durable, easy to use and often come with added features.

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a PopSocket or an alternative but are wondering what is the best phone grip, read on for some of our top suggestions. You won’t believe you went so long without one.

Why People Love Using Phone Grips

Phone grips aren’t just a necessity for security and to avoid the cost of pricey repairs, they’re also a little bit fun. There are many reasons people like having a PopSocket, phone grip, or ring on their smartphone:

Adds personalization and character to your phone

Gives you a secure nub or ring to hang onto

Acts as drop-prevention insurance for your valuable phone

Works in hot or cold weather

Helps reach distant corners of large phones

Inexpensive

Usually foldable or collapsible

Grips also usually work as a stand; often both vertically or horizontally

Can help protect the phone back or camera from scratches and dings

Some double as fidget toys

Having a good grip can make a phone harder to grab/steal

What Is The Best Phone Grip For Wireless Charging?

The advantages of using a phone grip or PopSocket are many. But what is the best phone grip for wireless charging? Can you still use a wireless charger with a PopSocket or phone grip stock to the back? The short answer is, yes! The longer answer is, that depends on the brand and manufacturer, as these devices need to be explicitly made to be compatible with this type of technology, so when you’re shopping, check to ensure the listing mentions that it’s wireless or Qi charging compatible.

The original PopSockets are now made wireless charging compatible; these magnetic versions of the popular popper will clip to the back of a MagSafe/magnetic case, giving you a fully removable grip with the bonus of no adhesive required. When you want to charge your phone, snap off the grip and click on your MagSafe charger. Similarly, Ohsnap is both a comfortable grip, kickstand, and made with a universal magnetic mounting interface. Find both of these and much more below.

1. PopSockets: PopGrip with Swappable Top

THE ORIGINAL

If you’re looking for the best phone grip and don’t require fancy extras, the original PopSocket is still a sturdy bet. It’s compatible with all Popsocket phone accessories (wallets, cases, mounts and slides) and non-Popsocket cases for phones, so you’re all set no matter what kind of device you’re using. We also love that you can swap the top, customizing your phone with a variety of licensed merch. Note that these phone grippers stick best to smooth surfaces, so if you’ve got a silicone, soft or waterproof case, you may want to go with another model.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Syncwire Cell Phone Ring Holder Stand

BEST POPSOCKET ALTERNATIVE

There’s a reason this is one of the best phone grips on Amazon, with nearly 29,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating: it’s one of the most versatile and affordable phone grippers of the bunch. The slim design comes with an ultra-strong adhesive to stick to your phone case even if you drop it, the ring folds flat for the comfiest pocket-fit yet, and it can rotate 360 degrees so you can use it any way you please. You can also prop it up for ideal viewing angles, and it’s compatible with phones from four-to-eight inches. The only downside is it’s not wireless charging compatible, so you will need to slip the cover off when charging.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Spigen Ring Phone Grip

BEST POPSOCKET ALTERNATIVE – RUNNER UP

The Spigen Ring Phone Grip is like the Lamicall featured below; however, you can get a similar product with slightly more durability for a few dollars more. This ring-style phone holder can easily attach to all smartphones and tablets. The ring rotates and flips so you can easily maneuver and hold your phone in various positions. The flat bottom turns the ring into a reliable kickstand when needed. In addition, a hook mount is included so that you can dock your smartphone on car dashboards. Finally, the Spigen comes in an array of colors to better match your phone or phone case.

ON SALE!

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Lamicall Finger Ring Phone Grip

BEST BUDGET

From media viewing to selfies and secure phone use when you’re out and about, the Lamicall Finger Ring can do it all. The multi-directional kickstand ensures you can find a comfortable viewing angle no matter where you are or what you’re doing. The finger ring is supplied with a strong adhesive on the back to ensure a secure fit, and the metal in the construction means it’s compatible with magnetic smartphone holders.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. PopGrip for MagSafe Black

BEST MAGSAFE DESIGN

If you want a phone grip that won’t interfere with MagSafe capabilities or wireless charging, this one from PopSockets is a great pick. It’s a classic design for seamlessly attaching to iPhone 12 or 13’s MagSafe-compatible cases, so your phone grip experience won’t interfere with that functionality. It’s also mount-compatible and can easily transition into a stand for your phone.

Courtesy of PopSockets

6. Sinjimoru 3-in-1 MagSafe Wallet Phone Grip

BEST MAGSAFE ALTERNATIVE

Since this piece is also about PopSocket alternatives, we wanted to include a MagSafe phone grip that isn’t from PopSockets. This three-in-one design from Sinjumoru functions as a wallet, phone grip and phone stand, depending on how you position it. It attaches to phones with 2800 Gauss magnetic force for a strong hold, and the phone grip is also designed to be anti-grip. It comes in five different colors and attaches quickly without interrupting MagSafe functionality.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Love Handle Universal Grip For Cell Phone

MOST POPULAR

You love your cell phone, so why not give it a Love Handle? This stretchy handle keeps you from dropping (and potentially breaking) your phone or tablet by giving you an extra place to grip. It uses a no-residue, removable 3M adhesive, so you don’t have to worry about unsightly residue if you ever want to remove it from your phone or phone case. It is important to note, however, that this handle won’t grip onto silicone cases or the Pixel 3, iPhone X, iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 Black. For these phones, a different adhesive must be purchased separately.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. PopGrip AirPods Holder Phone Grip

FOR AIRPODS USERS

With its range of functions, the PopGrip AirPods Holder is a versatile addition to your smartphone. It, of course, includes the usual secure grip and media-viewing stand abilities. However, this handy PopSocket alternative also includes a built-in AirPod holder, which means you’ll always know precisely where your AirPods are. The interchangeable design of the holder allows you to switch out the case for a regular PopGrip when you’re after a more slim option, and it comes in a range of colors so you can choose the one which suits your style and phone best.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Sinjimoru Stretching Silicone Phone Strap Holder

ALSO CONSIDER

Sometimes you need less of a grip and more of a strap to wrap around your hand, securing your phone in place. This strap clip can easily attach and detach from phone cases. It’s wireless charging-compatible since it’s only 0.9mm thick and is made to help prevent phone drops and other accidents.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Scooch Wingback Pop-Up Phone Grip

BEST GRIP STAND

Scooch has this sleek pop-up grip that fits easily into most hands if you like more surface area to grip without that finger fatigue. The wingback design is ideal for mounting and viewing, giving your phone a sturdier base when propping it up. The entire thing pops in and out with a straightforward touch, making it easy to use and comfortable in your pocket when not in use.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Libosa Cell Phone Ring Holders

HONORABLE MENTION

On our list of the best phone holders is the Libosa Cell Phone Ring Holder , which has the same functionality as a PopSocket but at a fraction of the price. This pack comes with five ring stand holders that can help you take selfies and even act as a kickstand for your phone or tablet. The rings also rotate 360 degrees, meaning they provide a grip for your phone no matter the position of your hand.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Ghostek Loop Magnetic Finger Holder

LEAST BULKY

Classy and affordable, the Ghostek Loop Magnetic Finger Holder will keep your phone safe from accidental drops. With a loop for your finger, the holder attaches to your phone using a powerful magnet. It also includes a kickstand for propping your phone on any flat surface. This finger holder is available in 15 fun colors.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Aduro Cell Phone Ring Holder

MOST MULTIFUNCTIONAL

If your priority is a comfortable way to hold your smartphone securely in one hand, then the Aduro Cell Phone Ring Holder is a great option. It comes in six different colors and gives you an easy and secure way to take photos, send texts and operate your phone. The finger-in holding method prevents your hand from becoming fatigued, and the versatile design allows you to use it as a table stand for easy, hands-free use of your phone.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Takyu Universal Phone Lanyard Holder

BEST LANYARD

This phone lanyard will hold any phone secure (regardless of the case), so your lock button, camera and security touchpoints won’t be obscured by it. The nylon lanyard is soft and comfortable to wear around your neck, has a detachable buckle design and has an adjustable length so you can customize it to your needs. The connector is thick and easy to attach to any phone case, is very durable and offers you the option to easily remove the lanyard if you want. The release buckle is strong and will only detach when you want it to, so your phone won’t accidentally drop or smash unexpectedly.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. AOLIY Cell Phone Grip

BEST FOR BIG FINGERS

If you have large hands and often find average-sized finger holes to be too constricting, it may be worth giving the AOLIY Cell Phone Grip a try. This smartphone accessory lets you adjust the size of the space your finger fits in. This doesn’t just allow for different-sized fingers but also helps to ensure a secure hold when you’re using your phone. The device is available in five color options and includes 3M Nano absorption tape, which is reusable.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. goStrap Smartphone Loop Strap

SIMPLEST

Sometimes, you don’t need a fancy grip with pizzazz and extra features to hold your phone more securely. Sometimes, you just need an extra strap from goStrap. This easy finger holder for smartphones is easy to use and has an ergonomic design made to fit on the back of phones, tablets and other devices you carry around daily. It’s versatile and works with nearly any phone case, although the company recommends using one of its models for the best results.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. CatTongue Grips

BEST FLAT DESIGN

CatTongue grips make flat phone stickers that create a rough surface on the back of your phone for easier holding. Their non-slip phone grips adhere to almost any smooth surface and won’t interfere with wireless charging or magnetic mounts. Their grips are also non-abrasive, waterproof, made of soft, flexible plastic and eco-friendly.

Courtesy of CatTongue Grips

18. Mobi Handle 3-Finger Phone Ring Holder Kickstand

MOST VERSATILE

It’s a phone grip, it’s a kickstand, and it has multiple attachments for added versatility. The Mobi Handle 3-Finger Phone Ring Holder Kickstand features several configurations that make using your smartphone more convenient than ever. The adhesive back forms a secure bond to any smartphone or tablet. The metal and iron-plated Mobi has a ring that pops out to act as a handle or kickstand. Openings in the ring allow for users to attach the Mobi to a lanyard. Mobi also makes its own magnetic stand that can be used in the car or at home to raise the phone up for a more comfortable viewing option.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. OhSnap Grip 2.0 for MagSafe phones

ALSO GREAT



Ohsnap is a comfortable grip and kickstand made with a universal magnetic mounting interface. Ohsnap says its version is superior to Apple’s MagSafe standard, with Auto-Aligning, a stronger mounting interface, and better anti-rotation. The finger loop gives it extra security.

Courtesy of Ohsnap

20. CLCKR Kickstand Compatible MagSafe Grip

ALSO HONORABLE MENTION

The CLICKR grip attaches not through adhesive, but with a magnetic grip three times stronger than average. This allows it to remain firmly in place, but also allows for easy detachment for wireless charging. The strap is adjustable to fit any hand size, but the slip design allows it to fit in your pocket even while attached.

Courtesy of Amazon

